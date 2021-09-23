Launch of a New Revolutionary Platform Enables Businesses to Engage with the Entire Customer Base Not Just Purchasers

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Closer Look is excited to announce the launch of the Customer Ambassador Program, an innovative customer engagement platform that enables businesses to measure customer experience in real-time as consumers interact with their brand. The new platform allows companies to gather feedback from their entire customer base, not just those who complete purchases, and collect verified contact information for future marketing campaigns. With minimal setup and no major IT implementation, the Customer Ambassador Program keeps businesses' customer acquisition costs low while offering immediate data that impacts operational decisions and future marketing campaigns.

A Closer Look, leader in customer engagement solutions Customer Ambassador Program powered by A Closer Look

The Customer Ambassador Program empowers businesses to gain actionable insight into operations beyond the reach of existing customer feedback programs. With A Closer Look's innovative solution, companies can access unbiased insight from their total customer base, regardless of purchase, enabling businesses to build stronger consumer loyalty by listening and impacting change. "The Customer Ambassador Program helps businesses get closer to their ultimate source of truth – the customer, and not just customers who transact, but also those who browse but do not buy. Our program complements businesses' existing customer engagement programs and helps businesses stay ahead of the changing trends in consumer behavior by collecting data from businesses' entire customer base," explains A Closer Look's Chief Executive Officer, Chris Gillen. "The Customer Ambassador Program is a modern solution to customer engagement that helps businesses interact with a significant portion of their buying audience, giving operational leaders the insight into necessary changes to increase customer conversion and grow revenue." With the Customer Ambassador Program, businesses can get closer to their ultimate source of truth – their customer – and ask the right question at the right time to identify opportunities to improve the customer experience, build stronger customer loyalty, and grow the business.

The Customer Ambassador Program dashboard offers businesses the ability to instantly access customer sentiment metrics in real-time with all data displayed in aggregate as well broken down by location, date, and time. The cloud-based dashboard catalogs individual consumers' comments and pictures to provide detailed insight into specific customers' experiences. According to Rena Sharpe, Chief Operating Officer at Goodwill of Kentucky and early adopter of the Customer Ambassador Program, "the dashboard's access to data and insights holds the potential to transform our operations and positively impact the customer experience."

The Customer Ambassador Program rounds out A Closer Look's solutions portfolio, which already encompasses Customer Engagement Solutions and Mystery Shopping Solutions. The Customer Ambassador Program complements A Closer Look's existing Customer Engagement Solutions, including the Trusted Partner Program and SMS surveys. Within the Mystery Shopping group, A Closer Look offers the following solutions: mystery shopping, competitor market analysis, health and hygiene satisfaction assessments, eCommerce evaluations, and virtual visits.

ABOUT A CLOSER LOOK

For more than 25 years, A Closer Look has partnered with a variety of businesses across North America to provide in-depth customer experience feedback. A Closer Look uses qualified, independently contracted evaluators that assess clients' current customer experience operation through detailed stories, which, when paired with data analytics, help identify friction points that provide clarity on how to improve brand loyalty and maximize profitability.

Media Contact:

Chris Gillen

770-446-0590 x125

[email protected]



SOURCE A Closer Look