Launch of AccuWeatherIQ™ brings weather targeting to industry leading data platforms, enables brands and advertisers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather Global Weather Center — AccuWeather, the world's largest and fastest-growing weather and digital media company, today announced the launch of AccuWeatherIQ™, a new data product suite that enables brands and advertisers to utilize AccuWeather's unique proprietary weather forecasts for targeted advertising via segments available on leading data platforms.

AccuWeatherIQ will help advertisers connect with U.S. users experiencing a variety of weather conditions today, tomorrow, or "next weekend" to provide effective messaging based on lifestyle activities and health management preferences influenced by the weather. By using AccuWeather's weather data and proprietary forecasting tools, such as its exclusive AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature and Lifestyle Indices, brands can create more personalized and contextual digital marketing campaigns that reach customers at relevant moments in time.

"AccuWeatherIQ answers a critical need identified by our many advertising clients, which is to efficiently and effectively extend weather-based campaigns from AccuWeather properties across their entire media strategy and spend using the same weather data assets — with assurances that the toughest standards of data privacy, consumer choice and protection are applied to such assets," said Scott Sameroff, AccuWeather's Senior Director of Data Products and Partnerships.

AccuWeatherIQ's weather data segments are currently available in the U.S. on Salesforce and LiveRamp Data Store in addition to AccuWeather's owned and operated media properties. AccuWeather teamed with this select group of trusted data partners, who are leaders in the market and share AccuWeather's commitment to consumer privacy and transparency.

"We have been dedicated to building products and advertising solutions that embrace the best practices of data privacy regulations to enable our U.S advertising partners to reach AccuWeather users at the right time and the right place, with the right context, while putting our users in charge of their data," said Eric Danetz, AccuWeather's Global Chief Revenue Officer. "By working with world-class partners, such as Salesforce, LiveRamp and Beemray, we are committed to maintaining industry-leading data privacy and consumer protection practices, while supporting business innovation and growth."

The AccuWeather app for both iOS and Android gives users control over when AccuWeather or its third-party partners may access user data, including device location data, and for what purposes such data may be used, with clear prompts and navigation screens and specific notice and consent language.

