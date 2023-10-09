LAUNCH OF KINTSUGI: A FLAGSHIP SPACE AND GLOBAL HEALING MOVEMENT DESIGNED TO INSPIRE, EMPOWER AND UPLIFT PEOPLE

First Kintsugi Space launches on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi November 2023, to be followed by online membership and launch of product line in 2024, as well as more spaces internationally

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintsugi is a new global wellness brand, drawing inspiration from the ancient Japanese art of repairing ceramics with gold. The first Kintsugi Space will launch on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, in November 2023, an entirely new concept for the destination. This will be followed by online membership and the launch of the lifestyle product line in 2024 and other exciting spaces internationally.

Kintsugi Space in Abu Dhabi
Inspiring people to embrace the perfectly imperfect, the Kintsugi project and team are now led by the 'gentle genius of Patrizia Bortolin, one of the world's most beloved spa creatives' (Country & Town House). Thanks to years of global research, new technology and niche transformational wellness techniques, Kintsugi offers a unique approach to self-care, combining Western and ancient Eastern healing rituals.

Patrizia is accompanied by a Board of experts, including celebrity Facialist Anastasia Achilleos and Dr Asma Naheed, Clinical Psychologist and mental wellbeing expert.

The Kintsugi method guides its members towards a new, higher frequency where life feels more joyful and nourishing. Laughing and crying are both welcome, a celebration of the body is encouraged through dancing, massage, community and purifying. It also stimulates the mind to create healthy routines, change perspectives, think less and observe more, care for details and rituals and appreciate the beauty all around.

Situated on the sought after Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, the seven-floor pale pink building will house a wellness space exclusively for female members (unlike other aspects of the brand which are open to all).  In addition to 3, 6 and 11 month membership options, there will also be a six-day retreat offering, with membership existing for the duration of the programme. Kintsugi has partnered with Ember Lifestyle Travel for all arrangements to ensure an unforgettable and seamless wellness retreat.

A charming house full of therapists, wellness experts and a caring community, the space will have many inspiring corners, creative interactive experiences, wholesome talks by experts and a curated blend of unparalleled technology and natural therapies, promoting both movement and stillness.

www.kintsugispace.com / Instagram: @kintsugispace.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240690/Kintsugi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240691/Kintsugi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kintsugi

