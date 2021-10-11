Launch of Le Petit Prince® x Serena Van Rensselaer Jewelry Collection

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serena Van Rensselaer, a Brooklyn based designer, is pleased to announce that she has collaborated with the Société de Gestion et d'Exploitation des Droits Dérivés de l'Œuvre d'Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (SOGEX), the licensor for all rights in and to Le Petit Prince® to launch a jewelry collection inspired by the beautiful art work created by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

Étoile necklace - Le Petit Prince® x Serena Van Rensseleaer Jewelry Collection Le Petit Prince® x Serena Van Rensselaer Jewelry logo

Saint-Exupéry captured the imagination of children and adults all over the world with his enchanting book, Le Petit Prince. His book invites us to look deeply within our hearts and use our heart as our guide, our compass. A favorite quote from this special book: "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye."

The seed for Le Petit Prince® x Serena Van Rensselaer Jewelry was planted many moons ago. "As a young designer, I sketched a jewelry collection inspired by my cherished memories of the beloved book Le Petit Prince," remembers Van Rensselaer. "In 2021, the stars aligned to create a magical opportunity for me to bring my designs to life. It has been an honor to develop this collection, which has been created with abundant love."

The premiere collection called "Étoile" showcases the signature star shape from the book in various earrings and pendants crafted in silver, gold, and gold with diamonds. The follow-up collection available in Winter '21 expands the Étoile designs into cufflinks and rings and adds three pendants with classic quotes from Le Petit Prince.

This is a long-term collaboration and new designs will be introduced every few months. Presently, the collection is available online at www.serenavr.com .

A portion of all sales from Le Petit Prince® x Serena Van Rensselaer Jewelry Collection will go to Read Alliance.

Read Alliance works to accelerate the educational trajectory of early elementary students through the power of teenagers who provide one-to-one literacy tutoring in under-resourced communities. Executive Director Danielle Guindo says, "Read Alliance is honored to partner with Serena Van Rensselaer and her Le Petit Prince Collection, especially in connection with a timeless book which has touched so many lives. Serena's contribution will help Read Alliance continue its commitment to educational equity and youth leadership. To learn more, please go to ReadAlliance.org . "

To date, Le Petit Prince® has sold over 200 million copies and has reached more than 400 million readers around the world with over 400 translations, making it one of the world's most translated books and a true cultural phenomenon.

