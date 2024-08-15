Launch of NAVEE S40 Electric Scooter: Pioneering the Future of Urban Mobility

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated NAVEE S40 electric scooter, now available on Best Buy and Amazon. Fresh off winning the prestigious 2024 Red Dot and iF Design Awards, the NAVEE S40 is set to redefine urban commuting.

Why NAVEE S40 is the Perfect Ride

key features of NAVEE e-scooter S40

NAVEE S40 combines cyberpunk design with impressive features, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting:

Winner of 2024 Red Dot and iF Design Awards

The NAVEE S40, celebrated for its groundbreaking design and engineering, has captured the 2024 Red Dot and iF Design Awards. This scooter is built for both city streets and off-road adventures, thanks to its advanced suspension, eco-friendly materials, and high-torque motors that deliver rapid acceleration and superior climbing ability.

Cyberpunk Design Inspired by Tesla Cybertruck

Inspired by the iconic Tesla Cybertruck, the NAVEE S40's cyberpunk design features sharp, diamond-cut edges that exude power and speed. This futuristic aesthetic isn't just about looks—it's a testament to NAVEE's vision of blending top-tier design with everyday practicality.

Ride Smoothly with ShockMaster™ Suspension

The NAVEE S40 introduces the ShockMaster™ Dual Suspension system, engineered to navigate challenging terrains smoothly. This system reduces shock impact by 35%, offering a ride that is as comfortable as it is stable.

Enhanced Performance with Superior Power

With a 700W motor and 36V high-voltage platform, the NAVEE S40 takes on steep inclines and long distances effortlessly. Its robust battery system ensures a range of up to 25 miles, managed by a smart Battery Management System (BMS) for maximum efficiency and safety.

Smart Connectivity and Advanced Features

Stay connected with Apple's Find My network integration, allowing you to track your scooter with ease. The innovative suspended dashboard screen keeps you informed with real-time data on vehicle status and battery life.

Advanced Safety and User-Centric Features

The NAVEE S40 is equipped with a double braking system, combining rear E-ABS and front drum brakes for superior control. Paired with 10-inch tubeless tires designed for optimal shock absorption and puncture resistance, this scooter offers a secure and reliable ride.

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, committed to providing eco-friendly, and portable transportation options for urban commuters.

Learn more at https://naveetech.com/

For after-sales service, please reach out at [email protected]

Join the community:

SOURCE NAVEE