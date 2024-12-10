Launch of New U.S. Treasury Covered Call Index Expands Bloomberg Indices' Multi-Asset Offerings

Index selected as benchmark for new Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Target High Income ETF (TLTP)

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 20+ Year 12% Premium Covered Call 2.0 Index. An expansion of Bloomberg Multi-Asset Indices and covered call benchmarks, the new Index aims to replicate a strategy designed to generate reliable income from option premiums, while strategically investing in long-term U.S. bonds in preparation for an anticipated decline in interest rates.

With a goal of achieving a consistent 12% theoretical yield, the Index is constructed to measure the accumulation of income through the holding of treasury and the receipt of option premiums on a weekly basis. The Index is designed to benefit from long-term US bond market profits through reduced proportion of call option sales.

"Many current covered call strategies exhibit limitations of the upside potential due to the complete sale of monthly call options. By modifying the ratio of call sales and permitting the sale of weekly options, this new index may offer a consistent income stream while aiming to enhance the total return performance in a market environment characterized by uncertainty on interest rate levels," said Emanuele Di Stefano, Head of Index Product Development, Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "This launch demonstrates Bloomberg's continued commitment to providing our partners and clients with index solutions that target their varied, and often complex, investment goals."

The index has been licensed by Amplify ETFs as the underlying benchmark for the new Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Target High Income ETF (CBOE: TLTP). This follows the firm's recent adoption of a Bloomberg equity index for the Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (NYSE: AIVC).

The Bloomberg Multi-Asset Indices are designed to provide broad measures of cross-asset market performance across the globe. These multi-asset benchmarks are comprised of Bloomberg Indices across major asset classes, with each index constructed as a composite of at least one fixed-income index and one equity index.

Bloomberg provides an independent, transparent approach to indexing for customers across the globe. Bloomberg clients can access the index on the Bloomberg Terminal at {BTSICTTT Index <GO>} and all research and methodology for the indices are available at Bloombergindices.com.

