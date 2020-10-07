Launch of VertiGraft® ACIS VG2™ brings advanced structural allograft performance to ACIS system

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health and DePuy Synthes have launched VertiGraft ACIS® VG2™, the first allograft interbody spacer specifically designed for DePuy Synthes's ACIS instrumentation.

Comprised of a cancellous core and cortical endplates, VertiGraft ACIS VG2 is uniquely engineered to provide mechanical strength, reduce migration, and facilitate early vascularization and bone remodeling.1 It is the latest generation of the VertiGraft portfolio of allograft implants, which have a proven record of clinical effectiveness. A prospective study found 100% fusion rates after 12 months in 74 ACDF patients while facilitating bone growth and remodeling.2

"VertiGraft ACIS VG2 brings together the latest in structural allograft technology with state-of-the-art spinal instrumentation," said Heather Pierce, General Manager of Global Spine and General Orthopedics at LifeNet Health. "The result is greater efficiency and flexibility for clinicians and effective healing for patients."

The VertiGraft ACIS VG2 allograft is available in multiple footprints, in both parallel and lordotic configurations to optimize fit, fill, and saggital balance restoration. The cortical endplates provide the necessary strength to support the load of the cervical spine, and the cancellous center allows for early bone and vascular in–growth.1,3 In addition, the chamfered profile is designed for easy insertion. It is processed with LifeNet Health's Allowash XG® and Preservon® technologies, providing the assurance of medical device-grade sterility with the convenience of room-temperature storage.

Designed and processed by LifeNet Health, VertiGraft ACIS VG2 is available exclusively through DePuy Synthes.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

