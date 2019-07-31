Launching in Minneapolis: Built, a New Flexible-Office Platform That's Ready for Your Company
Built offers premium "move-in ready" leasing solutions to companies interested in shorter-term, more flexible arrangements. Minneapolis and Burlington locations are open for business, additional locations will be announced later this year.
Jul 31, 2019, 10:00 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Built, a new flexible-office leasing solution, selected the Warehouse District in Minneapolis as its second location to launch. The platform offers tenants turn-key, pre-built space fully furnished with best-in-class finishes and modern workstations. Through Built, companies are afforded their own private workspace without the traditional capital expense or long-term lease commitment. Built office suites are all outfitted with a robust technology infrastructure, providing users with a plug-and-play platform that allows them to focus on running their business. Users also have complete access to the building's onsite amenities.
Built streamlines the leasing process with a single, all-in, monthly price and a simplified, tenant-friendly agreement so that companies can make decisions quickly and confidently.
The Colwell Building, Built's latest location in Minneapolis, offers easy highway access, street and ramp parking, skyway access, and proximity to public transit. The building itself is a testament to the Warehouse District's industrial past, with exposed brick and historic architectural details. Updated for modern businesses, it features a new lobby and amenities, such as a fitness center and onsite bike storage - all of which are accessible by tenants.
The first Built space, located in Massachusetts, was delivered in March at the Center at Corporate Drive, the 496,000 square-foot Burlington campus owned by Spear Street Capital.
Both buildings offer high-speed internet and Wi-Fi, wall-mounted presentation displays, enterprise copier/scanner/printer functionality, in-suite coffee, and badge-entry security.
Later this year, Built will be opening locations in Houston and Dallas as well as a Canadian location in Calgary, Alberta.
Contact: Gary Mancini
212-488-1654
info@itsbuilt.com
Itsbuilt.com
SOURCE Built
