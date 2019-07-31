Launching in Minneapolis: Built, a New Flexible-Office Platform That's Ready for Your Company

Built streamlines the leasing process with a single, all-in, monthly price and a simplified, tenant-friendly agreement so that companies can make decisions quickly and confidently.

The Colwell Building, Built's latest location in Minneapolis, offers easy highway access, street and ramp parking, skyway access, and proximity to public transit. The building itself is a testament to the Warehouse District's industrial past, with exposed brick and historic architectural details. Updated for modern businesses, it features a new lobby and amenities, such as a fitness center and onsite bike storage - all of which are accessible by tenants.

The first Built space, located in Massachusetts, was delivered in March at the Center at Corporate Drive, the 496,000 square-foot Burlington campus owned by Spear Street Capital.

Both buildings offer high-speed internet and Wi-Fi, wall-mounted presentation displays, enterprise copier/scanner/printer functionality, in-suite coffee, and badge-entry security.

Later this year, Built will be opening locations in Houston and Dallas as well as a Canadian location in Calgary, Alberta.

Contact: Gary Mancini

212-488-1654

info@itsbuilt.com

Itsbuilt.com

SOURCE Built

