Launching Today: Infosys Topaz Fabric™ - Composable Stack of AI Agents, Services and Models to Accelerate Value from Enterprise AI Investments

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of Infosys Topaz Fabric. This is a stack of layered, composable, open and interoperable data infrastructure, models, agents, flows, and AI apps that help unify and accelerate IT service delivery across the enterprise landscape. Infosys Topaz Fabric makes it simple for enterprises to access services-as-software – both integrated and modular – through a comprehensive one-shop. It unlocks enterprise value by reimagining IT processes, building on existing IT investments, and bringing together AI-led capabilities out-of-the-box while avoiding vendor lock-ins.

The enterprise services delivered through Infosys Topaz Fabric include IT operations, transformation services, quality engineering services, and cybersecurity services. It also brings 50+ agents that are purpose-built for IT operations with out-of-the-box integration with 9 enterprise platforms.

Infosys forward deployed engineers, in collaboration with the enterprise business teams, ensure that Infosys Topaz Fabric is contextualized to the enterprise's specific landscape, and delivers high quality IT services with exponential speed and accuracy.

The services are delivered with AI agents operating with humans in the loop. AI agents execute end-to-end workflows with human in/off loop, eliminate, or automate tasks, and augment humans in performing tasks. For example, the Infosys AI HR agent can process an employee query regarding business travel, over chat or email, and additionally generate the corresponding travel request. Human workers supervise, train and continuously contextualize the out-of-the-box AI agents to ensure accuracy, governance, and ethical alignment.

Satish H.C., Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "Infosys Topaz Fabric brings to our clients the resilience that comes from combining the transformative powers of artificial intelligence with human creativity to supercharge service delivery across the enterprise landscape, while building on their existing investments. This approach lets them reimagine their services stack to become the powerful engine that can accelerate to match the pace of business and deliver for them the competitive advantage that they need."

Laxmi Srinivas Samayamantri, Vice President, Global Engineering, Data & Architecture , Nu Skin, said, "We are collaborating with Infosys to enrich beauty and wellness commerce IT operations through the power of Agentic AI. Together, we are expanding this further with Infosys Topaz Fabric by enabling Agent Assist features, which we anticipate will increase automation for application and infrastructure support, enhance resilience, and elevate the user experience."

To know more about Infosys Topaz Fabric, please watch this video.

Infosys Topaz Fabric, amplified with cutting edge AI through collaborations with AI solution providers and AI native startups from the Infosys partner ecosystem, is designed to accelerate value realization from enterprise AI transformation programs.

