Laundry Folding Robots Market to grow by USD 495.98 bn from 2021 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Consolidated Laundry Machinery & FoldiMate Inc. 17000+ Technavio Reports

The laundry folding robots market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the growing acceptance of personal service robots. However, the factors such as the inability of robots to fold clothes of extreme sizes may impede market growth.

The Laundry Folding Robots Market is segmented by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The laundry folding robots market covers the following areas:

Some Companies Mentioned

Consolidated Laundry Machinery

FoldiMate Inc.

Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH

Panasonic Corp.

Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Logistics Robots Market -The logistics robots market has the potential to grow by USD 7.07 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.83%. Download a free sample report now!

Social Robots Market -The social robots market has the potential to grow by USD 1.10 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43%. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Laundry Folding Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.86% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 495.98 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 27.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Consolidated Laundry Machinery, FoldiMate Inc., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Sara Equipments, Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd., and Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio