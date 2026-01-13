LAURA GELLER BEAUTY'S NEW LINE SMOOTHER FIXES FINE LINES FAST -- WITH HELP FROM REALITY STAR, DOLORES CATANIA

The brand's latest innovation smooths fine lines and boosts confidence – launching with a playful "Beauty Emergency Unit" campaign.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Geller Beauty, the brand known for makeup made for mature skin, is proud to announce the launch of its new Line Smoother Targeted Fine Line Filler – an innovative primer that instantly smooths and corrects skin. With this launch, the brand continues its mission of providing beauty essentials for women over 40 that help them look and feel their best. To celebrate, the brand has teamed up with Real Housewives of New Jersey star and The Traitors Season 3 winner Dolores Catania for a cheeky, empowering campaign.

Laura Geller Line Smoother X Dolores Catania Campaign Photo Laura Geller Line Smoother - Before & After

Line Smoother's velvety, targeted formula sets in one minute, and includes a silicone elastomer that instantly smooths the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, large pores, and uneven texture, creating a blurred surface for a flawless makeup base. Subtly tinted to help blur dark spots or enrich dull patches, it's also infused with Vitamin C and Niacinamide to help rejuvenate skin.

To bring the launch to life, the brand is rolling out a three-episode content series across their social channels titled "Beauty Emergency Unit," starring Catania where she trades her skills as a former EMT for beauty emergencies. Responding to "wrinkle emergencies" in an ambulance-inspired branded vehicle with her trusty Line Smoother in hand, Catania helps women – from a tired mom to an anxious executive and a nervous Mother of the Bride – rediscover their confidence, and literally smooth things out.

Confidence is exactly what founder and makeup artist Laura Geller had in mind when she dreamed up the product back in 2024. "My customers and I are firm believers in aging gracefully, but I think we've all had a moment where we wished we could somehow just smooth out our wrinkles for a day," says Geller. "That's exactly what this product does – it fills in fine lines so your makeup looks smooth and flawless on top."

"I had such a blast working with Laura Geller on this campaign," adds Dolores Catania. "This product is such a quick and easy fix that really works. Plus, as a former EMT who's seen a few things out there, it was nice to respond to some beauty emergencies for a change!"

The Line Smoother Targeted Fine Line Filler ($45.00) is now available on laurageller.com. You can view the social content series on the brand's website or social media handles.

ABOUT LAURA GELLER BEAUTY:

New York-based makeup artist Laura Geller launched her namesake brand in 1997 with a mission of demystifying the daily makeup routine and creating transformational products that bring joy back to beauty. The brand is a pioneer in artisan-crafted baked makeup, delivering exceptional coverage and finishes for all skin types. As the brand's foolproof, easy-to-use makeup is well-known for its remarkable ability to flatter and enhance mature skin, Laura Geller Beauty has exclusively featured women over 40 since 2021. Laura Geller Beauty products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, Amazon, Ulta.com, Sephora.com, and other select retailers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Laura Geller Beauty