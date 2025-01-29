LAURA GELLER LAUNCHES ON ULTA.COM AND KICKS OFF NEW CAMPAIGN TO DESTIGMATIZE SOCIAL COMMENTARY AROUND AGING WITH NEW 'WHO HASN'T?' CAMPAIGN

New initiative brings together accomplished female founders to share their stories and redefine aging narratives aiming to make beauty more accessible for mature women.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Geller Beauty, the renowned makeup brand celebrated for its commitment to empowering mature women, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new campaign, 'Who Hasn't?.' This groundbreaking initiative features Laura Geller alongside a powerhouse lineup of female founders, including Linnie Gold of Nosh NYC, Renee Greenstein of Women With Control, Ami Richter of Lug, and Maria McCool of Calista Tools. Together, they openly discuss the universal challenges of aging, encouraging women 40+ to embrace their vulnerability and in turn, driving authentic conversations and deeper connections that stem from honesty.

Laura Geller's 'Who Hasn't?' campaign video featuring Laura Geller and a powerhouse lineup of female founders rolls out across the brand's digital channels and social media platforms today. Laura Geller Beauty's 'Who Hasn't?' campaign features Laura Geller alongside a powerhouse lineup of female founders, including Linnie Gold of Nosh NYC, Renee Greenstein of Women With Control, Ami Richter of Lug, and Maria McCool of Calista Tools

In conjunction with the launch of the 'Who Hasn't?' campaign, Laura Geller Beauty reintroduces their partnership with ULTA to make beauty for mature women more accessible. With select products now available on Ulta.com including best-sellers like Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation and Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush, the brand furthers its efforts to provide premium formulas for aging skin and make beauty more inclusive.

"At Laura Geller Beauty, we believe aging is a journey to be celebrated, not feared," says founder Laura Geller. "Through the 'Who Hasn't?' campaign, we're creating a safe space for women to acknowledge and embrace their insecurities, showing that vulnerability is not a weakness–even for successful women–but a bridge to connection and empowerment."

The 'Who Hasn't?' campaign invites women to rethink the societal pressures surrounding aging by highlighting relatable, heartfelt anecdotes. From plucking gray hairs to debating anti-aging creams, each founder shares vulnerabilities, emphasizing that even successful, high-achieving women face insecurities about aging. These stories dismantle the myth that success equals confidence, showcasing the power of authenticity and shared experiences.

The 'Who Hasn't?' campaign rolls out across Laura Geller Beauty's digital channels today, including the brand's website at www.laurageller.com/pages/who-hasnt-campaign , and social media platforms, showcasing a dynamic video featuring each founder. Additional content including video interviews, social media posts, and highlights on each founder, seeks to engage and inspire a global community of women over 40. Women everywhere are encouraged to join the conversation using #WhoHasnt and share their own stories of embracing aging with confidence.

ABOUT LAURA GELLER BEAUTY:

New York-based makeup artist Laura Geller launched her namesake brand in 1997 with a mission of demystifying the daily makeup routine and creating transformational products that bring joy back to beauty. The brand is a pioneer in artisan-crafted baked makeup, delivering exceptional coverage and finishes for all skin types, and was first to market in makeup primer with its bestselling Spackle primer collection. As the brand's foolproof, easy-to-use makeup is well-known for its remarkable ability to flatter and enhance mature skin, Laura Geller Beauty has exclusively featured women over 40 in its advertising since 2021. Laura Geller Beauty products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, Amazon, and other select retailers.

SOURCE Laura Geller Beauty