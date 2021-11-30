Laura Lavayen's New Book "Culpas" Is A Heartbreaking Tale Of A Family And The Sufferings They Encounter Upon Dealing With An Alcoholic Family Member

Lavayen says: "Culpas is a book that shows how uncontrollable alcohol abuse can cause so much harm. In this book the writer presents a synthesis of one of the many accidents caused by the person who is an alcoholic, and cannot be controlled. Laura Lavayen tries with this book to present a fictitious but very real case. Something that we see or hear very often. And it was not difficult to create the characters. It is not difficult to imagine something that we have seen or heard many times. Perhaps the author's imagination involves many people in the story and leads everyone to meddle in the subject. It is a matter of drawing attention to what is happening in these times in many families. But today there is more talk about the subject. Before there was always some excuse to make him see that it was something that could not be avoided. It was even said to be hereditary. Today there is more talk and there are many places to ask for help. Sometimes if the sick person does not want to be cured it is more difficult, but sometimes many can be saved if they want to collaborate.

"If Culpas is a book that can help me with something, I would like to know. They will also find a bit of adventure in it. Since he moves to other countries and talks about people with different rhythms of life and different countries. It also has some romance which makes everything not seem so dramatic."

Published by Page Publishing, Laura Lavayen's honest portrayal of alcoholism in literary work is eye-opening. It gives voices to those who can resonate with the protagonist; on the other hand, it serves as an insightful piece to others.

Alcohol abuse is rampant in the households and through this work, Laura Lavayen's aim is to encourage everyone to not tempt young children into taking addictive substances; for it may ruin not just their lives, but also the lives of everyone around them.

