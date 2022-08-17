Laura Sandoval's new book "Un Diamante En Bruto" is a captivating retelling of a life that shined throughout the rough patches.

THE BRONX, NY, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Un Diamante En Bruto" from Page Publishing author Laura Sandoval is a beautiful life story of a woman whose heart persevered throughout the troubles, heartbreaks, and difficulties that has always come her way.

Laura Sandoval, a brilliant woman and writer, has completed her new book "Un Diamante En Bruto": an awe-inspiring testimony of an unbreakable soul who eventually shined her brightest. It is one woman's journey towards love and success after overcoming the challenges that try to slow her down.

Un Diamante en Bruto: Proceso, Encuentro de Vida

Sandoval shares, "I did it! I proved to myself that I can! My deep story, from my childhood, my family life to my child care business that I became and discovered my diamond in the rough!"

Published by Page Publishing, Laura Sandoval's personal journey was one that is inspirational, thrilling, and worth-telling. She brings out an adventure of a life that rose high on the battleground.

Readers from all walks of life would be drawn into this wonderful trek.

Readers who wish to experience this biographical work can purchase "Un Diamante En Bruto" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

