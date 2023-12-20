Laura Widney Appointed as President of Soaak Clinics

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, a pioneering force in the health-tech industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Laura Widney as the President of Soaak Clinics. Transitioning from her impactful role as the Chief Innovation Officer at Soaak Technologies, Laura brings her extensive expertise in holistic wellness and innovative health solutions to this new leadership position.

Laura Widney has been a key figure in shaping the innovative direction of Soaak Technologies. Her contributions in the realm of sound frequency therapy and holistic wellness have been instrumental in establishing Soaak Technologies as a leader in the health-tech space. Her visionary approach and deep understanding of holistic health practices have significantly contributed to the company's success.

In her new role, Laura will oversee the operations and strategic direction of Soaak Clinics, including the recent acquisition of RenuYou Clinics, which offers a range of holistic wellness therapies and treatments. Her leadership will drive the growth of Soaak Clinics and reinforce its position as a premier provider of holistic health services.

Kevin Cox, CEO of Soaak Technologies, expressed his confidence in Laura's new role, stating, "Laura's expertise in holistic wellness and her innovative spirit is exactly what Soaak Clinics need to thrive. Her leadership will undoubtedly propel our clinics to new heights, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional wellness experiences to our clients."

Laura's tenure at Soaak Technologies has been marked by significant achievements in product development and innovation. Her passion for holistic wellness and her commitment to integrating modern technology with traditional health practices have been pivotal in the development of Soaak's unique offerings.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey with Soaak Clinics and RenuYou," said Laura Widney. "My goal is to continue to innovate and expand our services, ensuring that we provide the highest quality of care and wellness experiences to our clients."

