Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Legal Officer

MIAMI, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Leslie Brush as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary, effective April 1, 2024.

Ms. Brush previously served as Laureate's Deputy General Counsel and Secretary, and prior to that as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, and Secretary. Ms. Brush joined Laureate in 2019, overseeing corporate governance, securities law compliance and reporting requirements, equity and executive compensation matters, and has been a member of the Company's Executive Leadership Team since 2023.

Reporting to Laureate's President and Chief Executive Officer, Eilif Serck-Hanssen, Ms. Brush will be responsible for Laureate's legal operations, legal strategy, corporate governance, corporate compliance, regulatory matters, and ethics and compliance.

Mr. Serck-Hanssen said, "I am pleased to announce the promotion of Leslie within our organization. Her dedication and expertise have been invaluable to our Executive Leadership Team, and she has earned the trust and admiration of colleagues, particularly as a champion for women in leadership across Laureate."

Before joining Laureate in 2019, Ms. Brush served as Chief Governance Officer, Vice President-Legal, and Secretary for software and solutions services company SunGard Data Systems (now part of FIS) for over 20 years. Ms. Brush holds a J.D. from Temple University School of Law and a B.S. and M.S. in Communication Disorders from The Pennsylvania State University.

"I am pleased to assume this new role. I look forward to providing strategic guidance on critical legal matters, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance, and contributing to the continued growth and success of our Company," Ms. Brush said.

Ms. Brush takes over the role from Rick Sinkfield, who has held the position since June 2020. Mr. Sinkfield is leaving to pursue opportunities outside the Company.

Mr. Serck-Hanssen said, "I would like to acknowledge and thank Rick for his significant contributions to our organization during his tenure. For almost 20 years, Rick has been an admired and trusted leader, and we wish him much success in his next chapter."

