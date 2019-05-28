Laurel Holloman debuts a series of new work in "Memory and Movement" taking place on American Independence Day in the heart of Paris

PARIS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 14, 2019, Gallery Hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Memory and Movement” — An Art Exhibition by Laurel Holloman, July, 5th - 14th, 2019, PARIS Gallery Rental | Joseph Gallery | FROISSART, 7 Rue Froissart, 75003 Paris, France

Galerie Joseph, 7 Rue Froissart 75003, Paris

Memory and Movement present stunning new works from Laurel Holloman as well as several paintings from her series Color Forest, which premiered during 2018 Milan Design Week.

For this exhibition, the theme of movement is beautifully expressed with swirling shapes flowing across each canvas and energetic brushstrokes whipping across rich shards of color.

Certain images are deliberately blurred so the viewer must sit with each piece a little longer to perceive its meaning. Many of the larger pieces are paintings within paintings where Holloman has left the first layer peeking through the next by either blurring the final layer or scraping back to the first layer underneath it all. Holloman purposely juxtaposes the technical memory of the paint with her own conscious and unconscious memory.

"I believe the task of preserving memory is difficult because the unconscious mind is constantly changing it. This is why it is so complicated, but yet so interesting to explore in paint. Memory is never finite. Never a complete truth. It can stay close but is never a twin," the artist muses.

"Memory is attached to an emotion, so I used a select life event when painting each work and I also wanted to technically see what the paint reveals in memory when it is layered a certain way."

Co-produced by Little Monkey Productions (USA) and Claudine Gil Galerie (France), Memory and Movement is Holloman's second solo exhibition at Galerie Joseph. Her first show at the gallery was in 2014 with The Fifth Element, a series that explored the elements of earth, air, fire, and water.

These forces still unite her recent works, which burst in hues ranging from fiery red and deep watery turquoise to lush greens and earthy tones. Whether blurred or sharp in focus, there is a constant theme of nature in Holloman's palette. Her paintings take the viewer elsewhere to another world of extreme color, spirituality, and meditation.

Before she decided in 2010 to become a full-time painter and make a mark in the art world, Holloman had a successful 20-year acting career. Her performances include the acclaimed 15-year-old Mick Kelly in the off-Broadway play The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, a breakthrough role as a gay teen in Two Girls in Love, which played at Sundance Film Festival, followed by several characters in independent films directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and Jean-Marc Vallée. Holloman then turned to television with a recurring role in Angel and the lead in The L Word for which she won The Golden Satellite for the Best Actress in a Drama Series.

