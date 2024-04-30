Lauren Scruggs Books Her Ticket to Paris: A Gleaming Olympic Quest Ahead

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peter Westbrook Foundation is thrilled to announce a momentous milestone in the journey of one of its brightest stars, Lauren Scruggs. In an awe-inspiring display of skill and determination, Lauren has officially qualified for the Women's Foil individual and team competitions at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Lauren Scruggs, representing the Peter Westbrook Foundation, secures her spot on the 2024 Olympic team.

Lauren's path to the Olympics was highlighted by her stellar performance at the recent DC Foil Grand Prix, where she earned her first individual senior medal, a bronze. This victory not only marks a pivotal moment in her fencing career but also paves her way to the grand stage of the Olympics this summer. We couldn't be more excited to see her shine in Paris.

Peter Westbrook, an Olympic medalist and the founder of the Peter Westbrook Foundation, praised Lauren's achievements, stating, "Lauren's dedication to her craft and her unwavering commitment to excellence exemplify the values we strive to instill in all our athletes at the Peter Westbrook Foundation. Her journey from our club to the Olympic Games is a testament to her talent and perseverance, and we couldn't be prouder of her achievements."

The support system around Lauren, including her coach Sean McClain and a close-knit group of teammates and family, has been instrumental in her journey. Their unwavering belief and encouragement have played a crucial role in her reaching this pinnacle of sporting achievement.

As Lauren prepares to represent not just the Peter Westbrook Foundation, but also her country on the global stage, we extend an invitation to the fencing community and all sports enthusiasts to join us in celebrating this extraordinary achievement. Let's show our support all the way to Paris!

For media inquiries and more information, please contact: Ben Bratton at (917) 673-7648.

SOURCE Peter Westbrook Foundation