Peter Westbrook Foundation Qualifies Five Athletes for the 2023 U.S. Senior World Team

News provided by

Peter Westbrook Foundation

07 Jun, 2023, 14:32 ET

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peter Westbrook Foundation (PWF) is excited to announce that five PWF athletes have earned a spot on the 2023 U.S. Senior World Team. Among our athletes selected are two returning team members and three new additions. Daryl Homer (Men's Saber) is a three-time Olympian, 2016 Olympic silver medalist, and 4-time World Championship medalist (silver and three bronze). He is ranked No. 2 in the U.S. and 14th in the world. Ranked No. 4 in the U.S., Curtis McDowald (Men's Epee) is a World Championship quarterfinalist and Division 1 North-American Cup (Div1 NAC) team champion.

Continue Reading
Peter Westbrook Foundation fencers (left to right): Catherine "Kasia" Nixon (Women's Epee); Daryl Homer (Men's Saber); Lauren Scruggs (Women's Foil); Curtis McDowald (Men's Epee); and Isis Washington (Women's Epee).
Peter Westbrook Foundation fencers (left to right): Catherine "Kasia" Nixon (Women's Epee); Daryl Homer (Men's Saber); Lauren Scruggs (Women's Foil); Curtis McDowald (Men's Epee); and Isis Washington (Women's Epee).

New to the senior team this year are three of PWF's immensely talented women. Isis Washington (Women's Epee), ranked No. 2 in the U.S., earned a Div1 NAC Champion title and a 5th place world cup team medal last season. While Catherine "Kasia" Nixon (Women's Epee) is new to the Senior Team, she consistently medaled at the Junior/Cadet World Championships (silver and three bronze). Last season, Kasia earned a world cup 5th place team medal and the No. 3 rank in the U.S. Lauren Scruggs (Women's Foil), also ranked No. 3 nationally, has earned multiple medals at the Junior/Cadet World Championships as well (five gold, one silver, two bronze). Last season, Lauren was on fire, earning a Div1 NAC gold, the NCAA Champion title, and consistent top 24 finishes at world cups, including 15th and team bronze.

In qualifying five fencers - 20% of Team USA, PWF continues to build upon an extraordinary legacy of historic performances. Our athletes will join their fellow top-ranked teammates to represent Team USA at the Pan-American Senior Championships in Peru (June 14–21) and the FIE World Championships in Italy (July 22–30). These competitions are among the most esteemed in the world of fencing outside of the Olympic Games and will play an important role in determining the athletes who ultimately qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic team.

"We're so proud of our athletes' dedication and hard work and our coaches' steadfast guidance, which paid off with this milestone achievement," said Peter Westbrook - Founder and CEO, "We'll be eagerly cheering them on at PANAMs, World Championships, and on their road to Paris!"

Contact: Kari Coley
[email protected]
347.934.7951

SOURCE Peter Westbrook Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.