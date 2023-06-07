Peter Westbrook Foundation Qualifies Five Athletes for the 2023 U.S. Senior World Team

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peter Westbrook Foundation (PWF) is excited to announce that five PWF athletes have earned a spot on the 2023 U.S. Senior World Team. Among our athletes selected are two returning team members and three new additions. Daryl Homer (Men's Saber) is a three-time Olympian, 2016 Olympic silver medalist, and 4-time World Championship medalist (silver and three bronze). He is ranked No. 2 in the U.S. and 14th in the world. Ranked No. 4 in the U.S., Curtis McDowald (Men's Epee) is a World Championship quarterfinalist and Division 1 North-American Cup (Div1 NAC) team champion.

Peter Westbrook Foundation fencers (left to right): Catherine "Kasia" Nixon (Women's Epee); Daryl Homer (Men's Saber); Lauren Scruggs (Women's Foil); Curtis McDowald (Men's Epee); and Isis Washington (Women's Epee).

New to the senior team this year are three of PWF's immensely talented women. Isis Washington (Women's Epee), ranked No. 2 in the U.S., earned a Div1 NAC Champion title and a 5th place world cup team medal last season. While Catherine "Kasia" Nixon (Women's Epee) is new to the Senior Team, she consistently medaled at the Junior/Cadet World Championships (silver and three bronze). Last season, Kasia earned a world cup 5th place team medal and the No. 3 rank in the U.S. Lauren Scruggs (Women's Foil), also ranked No. 3 nationally, has earned multiple medals at the Junior/Cadet World Championships as well (five gold, one silver, two bronze). Last season, Lauren was on fire, earning a Div1 NAC gold, the NCAA Champion title, and consistent top 24 finishes at world cups, including 15th and team bronze.

In qualifying five fencers - 20% of Team USA, PWF continues to build upon an extraordinary legacy of historic performances. Our athletes will join their fellow top-ranked teammates to represent Team USA at the Pan-American Senior Championships in Peru (June 14–21) and the FIE World Championships in Italy (July 22–30). These competitions are among the most esteemed in the world of fencing outside of the Olympic Games and will play an important role in determining the athletes who ultimately qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic team.

"We're so proud of our athletes' dedication and hard work and our coaches' steadfast guidance, which paid off with this milestone achievement," said Peter Westbrook - Founder and CEO, "We'll be eagerly cheering them on at PANAMs, World Championships, and on their road to Paris!"

Contact: Kari Coley

[email protected]

347.934.7951

SOURCE Peter Westbrook Foundation