Laurent C.A. Melchior Tellier Returns to Original Role as CEO of Genomic Prediction

NEWARK, N.J., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Prediction, Inc., a leader in advanced genetic testing and reproductive genomics, announced today that its founding chief executive officer, Laurent C.A. Melchior Tellier, has stepped back into his initial role as chief executive officer of the company, effective April 14, 2026.

Laurent C.A. Melchior Tellier

A highly accomplished scientist and entrepreneur, Tellier has been a steady guiding force for Genomic Prediction from the start. Tellier co-founded Genomic Prediction in 2017, serving as the company's first CEO and CTO, before shifting focus to establish the Genomic Prediction Clinical Laboratory, which helped to shape the future of personalized medicine by translating scientific research into tangible health benefits.

"This is an exciting time for Genomic Prediction, as we again continue to advance the state of the art in genetic testing and genomics technology. "I am excited to further advance our LifeView platform and the PGT-P technology we developed and named, which is now widely used," Tellier says. "Genomic Prediction is proud to help IVF patients partner with their physicians to make better-informed decisions and exert reproductive autonomy. There is so much potential yet to be tapped in the field of preimplantation genetic testing, and I am excited to take the lead as we move forward toward unprecedented innovation."

Since 2017, Tellier has provided guidance and scientific insight as a member of Genomic Prediction's board of directors, alongside fellow co-founder Stephen Hsu, Ph.D., a leader in the development of Genomic Prediction's revolutionary science. Their foundational technology, underlying LifeViews tests, was discovered and published over their years of scientific collaboration before the company was founded.

"Under Laurent Tellier's steady leadership, Genomic Prediction has advanced the application of genomic technologies and democratized access to genomic data to support effective decision-making in IVF," says Santiago Munné, Ph.D., Genomic Prediction's chief scientific officer and a highly regarded pioneer in preimplantation genetic testing. "Laurent's guidance over the past nine years has also played a key role in developing and maintaining the company's extremely high standards for scientific rigor, transparency and patient care."

About Genomic Prediction

Genomic Prediction, Inc. is the frontrunner in advanced embryo screening. Our proprietary LifeView® platform is state-of-the-art technology that assesses embryos for genetic traits. Learn more at LifeView.com.

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SOURCE Genomic Prediction