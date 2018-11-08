Laurent Lamothe: Ignoring Cyberthreats Today Will be Catastrophic Tomorrow

GENEVA, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Speaking at the Crans montana Summit in Geneva, Lamothe warned participants not to be complaisant on cyberthreats and take a deep dive into how to protect vulnerable states.

Laurent Lamothe, former Haitian Prime Minister, founder of the Dr. Louis G. Lamothe Foundation and CEO of LSL World Initiative, attended the 20th Annual Session of the Homeland & Global Security Forum, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland, from 24 to 27 October of this year. In the context of this Forum, Justice and Police administrations joined Heads of State and Government, Ministers, Parliaments and international organizations to discuss and address the global security challenges that have arisen in "a world facing rejections and hardenings."

As the leader of a company whose mission is to help governments achieve sustainable development goals, such as security, through the use of ICT as an innovative financing mechanism, Laurent Lamothe took a particular interest in the Special Program dedicated to cybersecurity and information governance, highlighting the relevance of such a program: "Troll Factories and Vector Attacks are of increasing worry for the stability of democracies and the ability to alter perceptions through cyberattacks is a clear and present danger for the world. States need to understand the danger and act to acquire systems to protect themselves."

The topics discussed during this Special Program included the challenge Fake News represent for society, the decryption and regulation of crypto-currencies, the development of crypto-due diligence, how to ensure transparency and legal compliance in electronic exchanges and how to fight the perverse use of technologies for criminal purposes. Laurent Lamothe only had words of praise for the event, organized by Jean-Paul Carteron and Pierre-Emmanuel Quirin, respectively Founder and President of the Crans Montana Forum: "I was very happy to attend this edition of the cybersecurity conference in Geneva and was delighted to add my voice and contribute to this wonderful conference, it was truly a great experience. Jean-Paul and Pierre-Emmanuel are doing a tremendous work."

