Laurie Cooper Joins Douglas Elliman Real Estate

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, is pleased to announce that real estate legend, Laurie Cooper has joined the firm. A veteran New York City broker, Cooper will be joined at Elliman by her son, Michael Cooper, and Natasha Viardo, both formerly of Cooper's full service boutique real estate brokerage firm, G. Laurie Cooper, Bkr. The celebrity broker and her team will take on their new roles at Elliman's New York office at 575 Madison Avenue.

With over 30 years of experience in New York real estate, Cooper's salesmanship and warm personality have long been well-respected in the industry. She is an expert in building hands-on relationships and using her comprehensive knowledge of the market to make the best recommendations possible for her clients. Cooper and her team will continue to bring personalized, boutique service to their clients with the expansive international reach of Douglas Elliman.

Cooper is also no stranger to the media landscape. She has become a fan-favorite on BRAVO's The Real Housewives of New York as Dorinda Medley's personal broker. She has also appeared as a guest bartender on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, given interviews on several highly rated podcasts, including BRAVO's The Daily Dish and spoken about her vast real estate experience to various Sirius XM Radio programs. Her expertise in the field has also made her a go-to source for top-tier publications, nationally.

"Laurie and her team have been a force in New York real estate for a long time, and we've been watching and admiring her work for years," said Steven James, President and CEO of New York City, Douglas Elliman. "We're delighted to have Laurie joining us here at Elliman and know that she'll continue to build on her excellent track record going forward with our firm."

Michael Cooper joined the family business after graduating from college and has spent the last 25 years in the real estate industry. A true New Yorker with a wide breadth of insider knowledge, Michael has been trained by the best in the business and is proud to follow in his mother's long tradition of excellence. Natasha Viardo, a native of Moscow, Russia, traveled the world before taking up residence in her favorite city, New York. Viardo brings over 20 years of passion, loyalty and diligence to her real estate work.

"I have always put my heart and soul into every deal I make, and I'm excited to bring this energy into a new space after so many years heading up a boutique firm," said Laurie Cooper. "My philosophy is built on discerning taste and a focus on each of my clients' unique needs, and I know that a powerhouse firm like Douglas Elliman shares these professional goals. Michael, Natasha and I are looking forward to this new opportunity to expand our reach and build on our success."

