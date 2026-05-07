STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) today announces that Laurinda Pang has informed the Board of Directors of her intention to step down as CEO. She will remain active in the role until a successor has assumed office, however no later than 31 December 2026.

The Board of Directors has now initiated a process to secure a structured transition to a new CEO.

"I would like to sincerely thank Laurinda for her significant contributions to Sinch through a period of integration and change. Under her leadership, Sinch has delivered strong and improved profitability, solid cash flow and positioned itself to benefit for a new era of digital communications," says Erik Fröberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"It has been a privilege to lead Sinch and work together with our talented team to transform our company for the future. Sinch is in a strong position, and I believe this is the right time to transition to the next phase of leadership. I will remain fully committed to my role, until a successor is in place, and work closely with the Board to ensure a structured and seamless transition", says Laurinda Pang, CEO.

For further information, please contact

Mia Nordlander

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 73 511 53 95

E-mail: [email protected]

Fredrik Hallstan

Director, Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: [email protected]

Note: This information is such that Sinch AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:40 CEST on May 7, 2026 through the agency of the contact person set out above.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4345640/4081624.pdf Laurinda Pang to step down as CEO https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/laurinda-pang---ceo-sinch,c3535605 Laurinda Pang - CEO Sinch

SOURCE Sinch AB