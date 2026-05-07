Sinch reports first quarter 2026 results - Americas and voice are drivers of another solid quarter

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) today announces its consolidated results for the first quarter 2026.

January-March 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 6,493m (7,049), an organic increase of 3 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 11 percent.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 2,214m (2,408), an organic increase of 5 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 13 percent.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 792m (740), an organic increase of 18 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 11 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 822m (889), an organic increase of 10 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 18 percent.

Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to cancel 74,211,294 shares, corresponding to 8.8 percent of issued shares.

Following the EGM, the Board continued buybacks, with mandate to repurchase up to 10% of outstanding shares.

Sinch repurchased 64m shares for SEK 1,553m, holding 6.7 percent of issued shares on March 31.

Key operational highlights

Sinch announced a strategic partnership with Lovable to power communications for AI-native applications.

Sinch launched Agentic Conversations, enabling enterprises to deploy AI-driven customer engagement across global communications channels.

Sinch launched Voice Relay, enabling AI agents to interact directly in live phone calls.

Juniper Research named Sinch Platinum Winner for RCS Monetization.

Significant events after the end of Q1

Sinch appointed Jonathan Bean as Executive Vice President, EMEA & Global Partnerships.

Sinch was named leader in the IDC MarketScape for Communications Engagement Platforms.

Comment from Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch

"I am pleased to report on a solid start to 2026, building on last year's momentum with organic gross profit growth and strong profitability. In the quarter, we delivered 3 percent organic revenue growth, 5 percent organic gross profit growth and 10 percent organic adjusted EBITDA growth. This performance reflects our disciplined execution, and combined with a solid balance sheet, which has enabled us to repurchase 15 percent of outstanding shares since July 2025, this provides a meaningful contribution to the increase in adjusted EBITDA per share."

"I am particularly pleased with our development in the Americas, which delivered 7 percent organic revenue growth and 10 percent organic gross profit growth, driven by broad-based strength across all product categories and channels. In particular, Voice contributed strongly to margin improvements by gradually shifting network transmission to IP technology. The strength and competitiveness of our innovative voice offering is further evidenced by several large contract wins during the quarter, including with clients in tech and financial services. These contracts will meaningfully contribute to continued organic growth during the year."

Invitation to webcast and teleconference

A conference call and a webcast will take place at 10:00 CEST where Sinch's CEO Laurinda Pang and CFO Jonas Dahlberg will present the report, moderated by Mia Nordlander, SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register using the link below. After registration, you will be provided with dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the conference.

Teleconference registration link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9b7df6b41a8748f684c889420b06e0f3

The live webcast will be available at the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vuynommh

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.

For further information, please contact

Mia Nordlander

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 73 511 53 95

E-mail: [email protected]

Fredrik Hallstan

Director, Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: [email protected]

Note: This information is such that Sinch AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CEST on May 7, 2026 through the agency of the contact person set out above.

This report is published in Swedish and English. In case of any differences between the English version and the Swedish original text, the Swedish version shall apply.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-reports-first-quarter-2026-results---americas-and-voice-are-drivers-of-another-solid-quarter,c4345669

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