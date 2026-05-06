Lautenbach Recycling Celebrates Successful Earth Day Grand Opening of New Bellingham Facility

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lautenbach Recycling is proud to announce the successful grand opening of its new Bellingham recycling facility, held on Earth Day, April 22. The event welcomed a strong turnout of elected officials, community members, local businesses, contractors, and regional partners, marking an important milestone for both the company and the Whatcom County community.

The grand opening, held at the company's new facility at 2885 E. Bakerview Road, featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, site tours, and opportunities for attendees to learn more about recycling services and sustainability initiatives. Guests experienced firsthand how the facility is designed to improve recycling access for construction materials and other recoverable resources.

"This was a tremendous day for our team and for the community," said Troy Lautenbach, President of Lautenbach Recycling. "We were excited to see such strong support from local businesses, contractors, and residents. This facility represents a long-term investment in making recycling more accessible and more effective in Whatcom County."

The new Bellingham location is particularly significant as it will feature a dedicated self-haul recycling area, something that has not previously been available at this scale. The facility is designed to provide a convenient, efficient solution for contractors and residents to divert materials from landfills and transform them into valuable resources.

Throughout the event, attendees engaged with Lautenbach Recycling's team, explored the yard, and connected with neighbors and partner organizations supporting environmental sustainability across the region. The event also served as an opportunity to highlight the company's growth and commitment to responsible recycling across its expanding network of facilities, including operations in Mount Vernon and San Juan.

"Our goal has always been to build practical, working recycling solutions that benefit our local businesses and community," Lautenbach added. "The response to this event confirms that there's a real need and strong support for what we're doing here in Bellingham."

Lautenbach Recycling extends its appreciation to all who attended and contributed to the success of the event and looks forward to increasing sustainable practices and reducing landfill waste throughout the region.

For more information, visit www.lautenbachrecycling.com

Lautenbach Recycling is the largest family-owned recycling company in Washington State, founded in 1991 by brothers Troy and Torrey Lautenbach. Committed to responsible waste management and environmental sustainability, Lautenbach Recycling provides comprehensive services to residential and commercial clients in the Pacific Northwest. Our residential and industrial services include transportation, sustainable demolition, self-haul recycling, roll-off boxes, food waste depackaging, and composting.

Lautenbach Recycling contributes to a greener future by efficiently processing and reusing materials, thereby conserving valuable resources and protecting our environment. As a family-owned and operated business, we take pride in our deep-rooted community values and strive to make a positive impact on our region.

Lautenbach's Family of Recycling Businesses includes:

Skagit Soils – Providing green and organic waste composting services https://skagitsoilsinc.com





San Juan Transfer Station – Recycling and garbage drop-off services for Friday Harbor and San Juan Island https://sanjuantransferstation.com





NWR Container Rentals – Selling and Renting Storage Containers, Mobile Offices and Steel Road Plates: https://nwrcontainers.com

SOURCE Lautenbach Recycling