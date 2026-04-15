Lautenbach Recycling to Celebrate Earth Day with Grand Opening of Bellingham Facility

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lautenbach Recycling will celebrate Earth Day Wednesday, April 22nd with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. and a community open house from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at its new facility at 2885 E. Bakerview Road in Bellingham.

This event marks a major milestone for the company as it expands its operations to better serve Whatcom County. For years, many Bellingham residents and businesses have lacked a convenient local option for recycling construction and demolition materials and other valuable resources. The new facility directly addresses that need by accepting wood, metal, cardboard, and other commodities that might otherwise end up in landfills.

Developed in collaboration with local partners and organizations, Lautenbach's Bakerview location makes recycling easier, more accessible, and more effective for the entire community.

Guests attending the event will have the opportunity to tour the facility, meet members of the Lautenbach Recycling team, and learn more about the how the company's advances landfill diversion and sustainable materials recovery across Northwest Washington.

"Our goal has always been to make recycling more accessible while reducing the amount of material that ends up in landfills," said Troy Lautenbach, President of Lautenbach Recycling. "Opening the Bellingham facility allows us to better serve the community and increase our success recovering valuable materials that can be reused."

"Earth Day is the perfect opportunity to bring people together to see firsthand how local businesses and residents are working together to responsibly manage our resources," Lautenbach said.

Lautenbach Recycling operates facilities in San Juan, Mount Vernon, and Bellingham, providing construction and demolition recycling, organics management, container services, and specialized hauling throughout the region.

Light refreshments will be provided during the event, and local leaders, community partners, and businesses will attend as the company celebrates the opening of its newest location.

"Recycling is ultimately a community effort," Lautenbach added. "The more people understand how it works and participate in it, the greater the impact we can have together."

For more information, visit www.lautenbachrecycling.com or contact the team directly to learn how Tony and the Lautenbach team can support your recycling goals.

Lautenbach Recycling is the largest family-owned recycling company in Washington State, founded in 1991 by brothers Troy and Torrey Lautenbach. Committed to responsible waste management and environmental sustainability, Lautenbach Recycling provides comprehensive services to residential and commercial clients in the Pacific Northwest. Our residential and industrial services include transportation, sustainable demolition, self-haul recycling, roll-off boxes, food waste depackaging, and composting. Lautenbach Recycling contributes to a greener future by efficiently processing and reusing materials, thereby conserving valuable resources and protecting our environment. As a family-owned and operated business, we take pride in our deep-rooted community values and strive to make a positive impact on our region. https://www.lautenbachrecycling.com

Lautenbach's Family of Recycling Businesses includes:

Skagit Soils – Providing green and organic waste composting services https://skagitsoilsinc.com



San Juan Transfer Station – Recycling and garbage drop-off services for Friday Harbor and San Juan Island https://sanjuantransferstation.com



NWR Container Rentals – Selling and Renting Storage Containers, Mobile Offices and Steel Road Plates: https://nwrcontainers.com

SOURCE Lautenbach Recycling