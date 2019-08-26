Lavazza Continues To Serve A Perfect Pour At The US Open Tennis Championships

In addition to coffee served in many food and beverage locations within the arena, visitors will be able to enjoy an authentic Italian coffee experience and two special recipes at each of the two Lavazza cafes located in the Food Village and by the Grandstand.

Cherry Cold Brew Lemonade : combines Lavazza ¡TIERRA! Colombia cold brew with lemonade and black cherry syrup for a slight sweet and delicious fruity coffee experience

: combines Lavazza ¡TIERRA! cold brew with lemonade and black cherry syrup for a slight sweet and delicious fruity coffee experience Nutty Nitro: fuses Lavazza ¡TIERRA! Colombia Nitro blend with notes of nut from hazelnut syrup and almond milk

The coffee-infused beverages are specially made with Lavazza's new, sustainably-sourced ¡TIERRA! Colombia cold brew. Available in the US starting this year and made with 100% washed Arabica coffee beans from Colombia, the unique blend is characterized by a sweet and smooth taste and a rich body.

"For Lavazza, our commitment to curating an elevated coffee experience goes beyond the morning cup," said Davide Riboni, President and CEO of Lavazza Americas. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the US Open and further our commitment to serving an authentic Italian coffee experience at premiere sports and entertainment venues all over the world."

For those who do not have a spot at the tournament, Lavazza is giving New Yorkers an opportunity to win tickets to attend the US Open. From August 26th through 30th, Lavazza coffee samples will be offered within the proximity of various stops on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) 7-subway line along with a chance to win tickets to the tournament. Lavazza will be stationed at the following stops between 8AM – 12PM and 2PM – 6PM:

5 Ave Train Station – Monday, August 26th

– Grand Central Station – Tuesday, August 27th

– Hudson Yards Station – Wednesday, August 28th

– Queensboro Plaza – Thursday, August 29th

– Jackson Heights Roosevelt Avenue Station – Friday, August 30th

Lavazza's partnership with the US Open began in 2015, as a continuation of Lavazza's longstanding passion for tennis, beginning with a partnership with Wimbledon, the iconic English tennis tournament, in 2011. The sport and athletes exemplify Lavazza's company heritage, values and products, making these partnerships invaluable to the Lavazza brand. Today, Lavazza represents the only food & beverage brand in the world to partner with all four Grand Slam tournaments globally, including Australian Open (AUS), Wimbledon (UK), Roland-Garros (FR) and the US Open (US).

