Iconic coffee brand expands its nationwide training network with a premier new center supporting growth in high-demand U.S. markets

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza , the 130-year-old coffee brand, celebrates today the opening of its newest state-of-the-art Training Center in Dallas, Texas. The facility becomes the latest addition to the world's largest coffee training network, joining North American locations in New York, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, West Chester (PA), and Toronto. The opening represents another milestone in Lavazza's strategic expansion across high-growth U.S. markets and its continued mission to elevate coffee culture globally.

Lavazza Expands North American Presence with New State-of-the-Art Training Facility in Dallas

The new Dallas facility is equipped with Lavazza's most advanced espresso, brewing and coffee innovation equipment. It will serve as a hub for industry professionals, Lavazza partners, baristas, distributors and coffee enthusiasts throughout the Southwest, supporting hands-on training, certification, menu development and emerging coffee trends.

"As one of the fastest growing hospitality and culinary markets in the country, Dallas represents a tremendous opportunity for Lavazza," said Daniele Foti, VP of Marketing at Lavazza North America. "Our investment in this new Training Center demonstrates our commitment to the region and to the partners who bring the Lavazza experience to life every day. Dallas is a city of innovation and high standards, and we are excited to deepen our roots here."

The Dallas Training Center embodies Lavazza's global mission to spread coffee culture and serve as a reference point for coffee education throughout the industry. With seven Training Centers in Italy and dozens more worldwide, Lavazza's network is recognized as the largest of its kind and serves culinary professionals, distributors, hospitality leaders and coffee lovers who seek advanced expertise and training. The Dallas Center will play a key role in advancing this mission by offering hands-on workshops, SCA-certified pathways and creative programming that reflect both local market needs and global coffee trends.

"Dallas has an incredible energy and an ever evolving coffee scene," shared Hossam Ashraf, President of Lavazza North America. "We are proud to support our partners with the resources, expertise and tools needed to deliver exceptional coffee experiences. This Center is not only an investment in our business. It is an investment in the people, the talent and the creativity that make this market so dynamic."

Lavazza already partners with some of the most respected hospitality groups and culinary destinations in Dallas. The new Training Center will support and expand relationships with leading accounts that include Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Coury Hospitality Group, Al Biernat's Steakhouse and Vandelay Hospitality, along with a growing roster of partners across the Dallas and Fort Worth region. Earlier this year, Lavazza also began serving American Airlines, headquartered in Fort Worth, further strengthening the brand's footprint and commitment to the North Texas market. The facility will enable Lavazza to provide closer, more consistent support to these partners and help elevate their coffee programs through continued training and collaboration.

About Lavazza

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 3.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the attention of economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark to guide corporate strategies.

"Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

