Lavender, Fast & Fancy, Bespoke Baking Among Biggest Trends Emerging from the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show, Say Specialty Food Association Trendspotters

Specialty Food Association Trendspotter observations from the Summer Fancy Food Show offer a snapshot into the future.

These notable commonalities, outlined in detail below, were spotted among the more than 2,400 domestic and international companies that exhibited at the Show, which took place June 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City.

"Trends from the Summer Fancy Food Show, which covers not just one or two categories but the entire specialty food landscape, are uniquely powerful at telling the story of changing consumer tastes, needs, and values," said Leana Salama, SVP of marketing and communications at SFA. "Trends that start in specialty hit menus and mainstream retail shelves in the blink of an eye. So the Trendspotters' observations from this year's Show offer a snapshot into the future of not just specialty but all food and beverage."

Top Trends from the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

Bespoke Baking Versatile baking mixes and batters that invite customization and creativity were on display at the Show. "It's about starting with a really great product and helping the consumer understand what to do with it by saying 'hey, you can just have this as is or you can really kind of chose your own adventure with it,'" said Trendspotter Melanie Bartelme, associate director of Mintel Food & Drink." Examples:

Dosa Kitchen Stone-Ground Dosa Batter

Flour and Olive Olive Oil Cake Mixes – Almond, Chocolate, Ginger & Vanilla

Kittylamb Creamy Lemon Bar Organic Baking Mix and Fudgy Brownie Organic Baking Mix

Lakanto Pancake & Waffle Mix

Butter Cake Shoppe Pink Cookie Original Mix – Gluten Free, Chocolate Chip, Original Mix

Original, Daring, Different (ODD) "A significant emerging theme was the embrace of the 'odd' — a celebration of the original, daring, and different," said Trendspotters Mikel Cirkus and Hannah Rogers of dsm-firmenich. "Exhibitors showcased products that pushed the boundaries of traditional food and beverage norms, challenging consumers to step outside of a culinary comfort zone and drop their biases towards the unusual." Examples:

Success Import Bread in the form of a banana, with a banana-flavored filling

Country Fresh Food & Confections Inc. Dill Pickle Fudge

CUPFFEE Edible Coffee Cups

Dixie Grace Boiled Peanut Hummus

The Foodie Family Food Crayons

MushGarden White Chocolate Covered Mushrooms

Pastazerts Chocolate Ravioli

Pump Street Bakers & Chocolate Makers – Croissant

Tamalitoz by Sugarox Fruity Popcorn and Chili Pops

K-Wook Best-Ever Seaweed Snacks – Chocolate

Lavender "Lavender signaled for the first time as a stand-out flavor at the Fancy Food Show. Weaving its way through a diverse array of products, this fragrant herb, traditionally associated with relaxation and calm, was featured in everything from beverages and confections to savory dishes and snacks," said Trendspotters Cirkus and Rogers.

Bluestem Botanicals Lavender Simple Syrup

Dripdash Lavender Maple and Oat Milk Latte

Lunae Sparkling Lavender Water

Moment Blackberry Lavender Sparkling Adaptogen & Botanical Drink

Savannah Bee Lavender Raw Honey

Fast & Fancy Convenience has emerged as a winning attribute for specialty products in recent years, as noted in SFA's Today's Specialty Food Consumer 2023-2024 Report. Innovative food and beverage makers are responding with ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare options that sacrifice nothing on flavor and quality. Of Myojo USA's frozen Yuzu Shio Raman, Trendspotter Kara Nielsen said: "first, this is a high quality, authentic Japanese ramen conveniently found in the freezer; second, the yuzu oil adds an unexpected bright flavor to a hearty dish." Examples:

Arya International Roti

Belberry Green Cucumber Vinegar

Brooklyn Delhi Sweet Potato Dal

Jane Foodie Flash-Frozen Soups and Stews

Madid's Eggplant Spread

Mercado Famous Cured Meats

Miracle Noodle ready-to-eat Egg White Vermicelli Noodle

Myojo USA Yuzu Shio Raman

Yuzu Shio Raman Wellinus Collagen Jelly Sticks

Warmth & Comfort "A prominent theme was the continuing validation that we all just need a food hug. This was characterized by the prevalence of products featuring warm, familiar flavors often associated with nostalgia and home-spun meals," said Trendspotters Cirkus and Rogers. "Exhibitors presented a variety of items with globally familiar warm brown notes such as molasses, cacao, chai, maple, mushroom, hazelnut, and tahini." Examples:

Anjali's Cup Saffron Chai and Turmeric Elixirs

Bear Maple Sparkling Ginseng Elixir

Blake Hill Preserves Chipotle & Maple Spicy Chili Jam

Hebel & Co Pistachio Nigella Organic Sesame Tahini Halva

Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop Molasses Spice Cookies

McConnell's Coffee with Molasses Chip Ice Cream

Nana's Special Sauce Maple Syrup with Butter & Marshmallow

Sugimoto Shiitake Mushroom Powder

Upscaling At Home "More people are eating at home and working from home," said Trendspotter Kat Craddock, CEO, editor-in-chief, and owner of Saveur. "We don't have to live out our food consumption in a lunch hour. It opens up a whole new way to sustain yourself." Indeed, the findings of SFA's State of the Specialty Food Industry 2024-2025 Report show that two of the three main specialty category growth drivers are cooking at home and indulgence.

Barcoop Bevy Bloody Mary with Smoked Sea Salt and Chiles

Drench Mediterranean Lemon Dressing & Marinade

Five Star Montauk Mezcal Habanero Glazing Butter

Milène Jardine Chocolatier Sicilian Salted Lemon Chocolate Bar

Manfredi Barbera & Figli S.p.A. Lorenzo N°1 Olive Oil

& Figli S.p.A. Lorenzo N°1 Olive Oil Pi00a Frozen Pizzas

Runamok Whistle Pig Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

Spring Primavera Ltd. Purple Tea

West Asian and North African Flavors "Exhibitors showcased cultural food preparations, highlighting ingredients and dishes that have been staples in [West Asia and North Africa] for centuries, but less widely known elsewhere," said Trendspotters Cirkus and Rogers. "While dates are nothing new, a growing presence from regions where dates originate was noticeably new, and illustrated an ownership over the heritage of the date and the many ways in which this ingredient has been culturally interpreted." Other traditional ingredients and dishes included sesame, sumac, buchu, African olive leaf, dolmas, pistachio, baklava, doner kebab, shawarma, and mulukhiyah.

Blake Hill Preserves Date & Cumin Chutney

Fresh Fizz Sodas Date Cola

Fusion Epicure On a Date Tahini & Coffee Chocolates

Galaxy Foods Fluffy Pistachio Pancake Sandwich

Pesetas Mitica Chocolate Date Almond Discs

Al Nassma Samha Camel Milk Chocolate-Covered Dates

CONTINUING TO TREND

Crispy Snacks with a Twist Salty snacks bested all other specialty categories for the second consecutive year, show the findings of SFA's State of the Specialty Food Industry 2024-2025 Report. Summer Show exhibitors keyed into the trend with innovative takes on crunchy classics. "The flavor and texture of [Pom Pom Nori Crunch] popcorn is next level," said Trendspotter Jeanette Donnarumma, Emmy award-winning producer, content creator, and recipe developer. "This is the best popcorn I've ever had."

Capta!n Danny Pop Pop Rice Sour Cream & Onion

Cream & Onion Caulipuffs Puffed Snacks

Diggables Snacks Buckwheat Puffs

Doosra Indian Snack Mix

HBAF NY Cheeseburger Flavored Popcorn

Field Trip Cinnamon Churro Fried Pork Rinds

Like Air Puffcorn – Pancake

Pom Pom Nori Crunch Popcorn

Top Seedz 6-Seed Gluten-Free, Grain-Free Crackers

WILDE Protein Chips Nashville Hot

Heightened Heat Rich, global flavors shined in specialty makers' innovative offerings on the Summer Show floor. This trend is about more than spice level. "With some of the oil-based chili condiments like salsa macha, it's more about the flavor of the peppers than the amount of heat," Craddock said.

Auria's Malaysian Kitchen Sambal

Chingonas Salsa Macha

Clark + Hopkins District Hot Sauce

Cuatro Mamas Chili Crisps

Hot N Saucy Collards N Ghost Hot Sauce, Dive Bar Hot Sauce

Kameya Wasabi Salt

Mama Lam's Malaysian Curry Paste

Maungo Craft Roasted Chili, Garlic & Marula Hot Sauce

My Fabulous Food Hot Honey

Pink Salt Nam Prik Pao

Savor St. Croix Pound Seasoning Hot Pepper Sauce

The Spotted Trotter Spicy Chupacabra Salami and Spanish Salchichon Salami

Fruit Forward Fruits cropped up in some unexpected places at the Show, as exhibitors showcased how these natural products and and flavors can be enjoyed as a snack, given as a gift, or used as a specialty ingredient. "I'm obsessed with colorful fruit and vegetables," said Bartelme, "and [Natural Blonde Golden] Bloody Mary mix with golden tomatoes pops. It's also tasty and bright, so it's something familiar and safe, but with a twist."

Divina Greek Apricot Spread

Iam Super Juice Soursop Juice

Kim'C Market Strawberry Gochujang

Lifeway Foods Kefir - Guava

Natural Blonde Golden Bloody Mary Mix

Ponti Balsamic Vinegar Cherry Condiment

Recoup Organic Prebiotic Sparkling Beverages – Watermelon Blood Orange + Ginger, Pineapple Passionfruit + Ginger, and Lemon Lime + Ginger.

Sun Tropics Solar Dried Saba Banana

We Just Love Frozen Durian

Plants Aplenty Innovation is the name of the game in the plant-based space, and the Summer Show was awash in interesting plant-based proteins responding to consumer wants and needs. Among the standouts were nitro-infused Twrl Plant-Based Canned Milk Teas in Ube and Hojicha Roasted Green Milk varieties. "This is a complete plant-based beverage versus just a plant-based milk," said Trendspotter Jenn de la Vega. "The nitro really makes it smooth and all of the flavors are so cool, and hail from countries including the Philippines, Japan, and Taiwan."

Prime Roots Black Truffle Koji Pate and Koji Foie Gras

Stockeld Dreamery Inc. Cultured Cheddar Style Slices

Strive Nutrition Corp.Turtle Tree Animal-Free Dairy Milk

Twrl Milk Tea Plant-Based Canned Teas with Nitro

Also on the radar…

Gateway Gastronomy Approachable specialties that act as a gateway for less adventurous eaters are also top of mind with specialty food makers. "In the Bulgarian Pavilion there was a hot sauce designed for kids that was pretty mild and there were other palate openers for different products," said Trendspotter Bartelme. "Even in cheeses there was a milder blue cheese and a mild gouda. These might be for people who don't really know what to expect or who may be intimidated by blue cheese."

The 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show Trendspotter Panel included: Melanie Bartelme , associate director, Mintel Food & Drink; Mikel Cirkus & Hannah Rogers , dsm-firmenich, Taste, Foresight & Trenz; Kat Craddock , editor in chief, SAVEUR; Jenn de la Vega , chef, stylist, cookbook author, trends expert, Randwiches; Jeanette Donnarumma , Emmy award winning producer, content creator and recipe developer and charcuterie maker; Dr. Beth Forrest , The Culinary Institute of America; Jeanne Houchins RD , global communications executive, WSET; Thomas Joseph , executive vice president, Culinary, Marquee Brands/Martha Stewart, Sur La Table; Chala June , freelance culture & lifestyle writer; Sarah Lohman , culinary historian, author, and public speaker; Klancy Miller , freelance, For the Culture; Kara Nielsen , Trendologist; Chef Clara Park , claraparkcooks.com , chef, teacher, consultant and writer; Stan Sagner , Founder, We Work for Food – CPG and Hospitality Consultancy; Cathy Strange , Ambassador of Food Culture, Whole Foods.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,600 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education, and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research.

