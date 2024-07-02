Lavender Psych Nurse Practitioner receives AANP State Award for Excellence for New York

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighid Gannon, DNP, PMHNP-BC, has been recognized as the 2024 AANP State Award for Excellence honoree for New York at a ceremony this past weekend held by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). This accolade celebrates excellence in clinical practice and advancements in accessible, person-centered, high-quality patient care for diverse communities. Brighid joins nurse practitioner recipients from different states, districts, or territories to commemorate their remarkable achievements in practice, education, advocacy, research, and leadership.

"Brighid's compassion, expertise and advocacy for patients and NPs exemplify the highest standards of nursing practice." Post this Dr. Brighid Gannon (center) at the AANP State Award for Excellence Ceremony along with AANP representatives Dr. Amita Avadhani, Dr. Candice Job, Dr. Colleen Walsh-Irwin, and AANP President Dr. Stephen Ferrara (L to R).

As the co-founder of Lavender Psychiatry, Brighid exemplifies excellence in nursing leadership and advocacy. A visionary leader passionate about increasing access to mental health care and advancing the roles of nurse practitioners (NPs), Brighid co-developed an integrated care model to improve patient outcomes and experiences. An online psychiatry and therapy group practice, Lavender is the largest nurse-owned and nurse-led mental health organization in the US. The unique model of concierge-level care and board-certified Psychiatric NPs delivering both psychotherapy and medication management in a single virtual appointment allows for timely, quality care when it is needed.

"We are thrilled to honor Brighid Gannon with the 2024 AANP State Award for Excellence for New York," said AANP President Dr. Stephen A. Ferrara, DNP, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, "Her compassion, expertise and advocacy for patients and NPs exemplify the highest standards of nursing practice. She's an inspiration to her peers and colleagues."

Her career is marked by a dedication to mentoring the next generation of nursing professionals. Brighid's contributions to nursing professional development have had a profound impact on the field, and her leadership continues to empower nurses to strive toward excellence. She has developed a PMHNP leadership track to help promote Psych NPs into management roles, a student precepting program as well as mentorship program for new grads.

Brighid played a pivotal role in helping Lavender earn its accreditation in nursing, continuing professional development through the American Nurses Credentialing Centre (ANCC). The accreditation reinforces the use of evidence-based criteria when developing high-quality, scientifically rigorous education to promote the professional growth of nurses. She also spearheaded innovative initiatives such as the ADHD Care Pledge, which outlines Lavender's commitment to responsible stimulant medication management and ensures the highest standards of patient care. This pledge is adhered to by all 70+ NPs that Brighid leads across nine states.

Brighid is setting high standards for nursing excellence, and her commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of nursing exemplifies the core values of the AANP. For more information about the AANP State Award for Excellence and its recipients, please visit aanp.org.

About Lavender Psychiatry

At Lavender, we believe in creating a space where feelings are felt, respected, and cared for. We're an online psychiatry and therapy office, founded and led by nurses passionate about increasing access to mental health care. Our psychiatric nurse practitioners provide both therapy and medication management care in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida and Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California. For more information, please visit joinlavender.com.

About AANP

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 385,000 licensed NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. AANP provides legislative leadership and establishes standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org.

