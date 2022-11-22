Law Enforcement Software Global Market to Reach $30.6 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.5%

Nov 22, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Law Enforcement Software Market By Offering, By Deployment Model: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The law enforcement software market was valued at $13.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Factors such as growth in mobile users worldwide and increase in investment in mobile apps and increase in the demand for real-time analytics for personalized ads, impact the growth of the law enforcement software market globally. In addition, the market growth is affected by data security & privacy concerns and lack of technical manpower and lack of knowledge about benefits of law enforcement software solutions.
Furthermore, increase in integrated law enforcement software solutions influences the market growth. However, each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the growth of the global law enforcement software market during the forecast period.
Key Market Segments
By Offering
- Software
- Record Management Software
- Jail management Software
- Crime Management Software
- Digital Policing Software
- Others
- Service
- Support Maintenance
- Implementation Integration Services
- Training Education Services
- Support Maintenance Services
By Deployment Model
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Findings of the Study
- By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest law enforcement software market share in 2021.
- By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.
- By deployment, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.
- The key players that operate in the law enforcement software market analysis are Accenture, ALEN Inc., CAPERS Software, CODY Systems, Column Case Management, Cyrun, eForce, Esri, Guardian Alliance Technologies, Hexagon AB, IBM Corporation, Lexipol, Matrix Pointe Software, NICE, Omnigo, Presynct Technologies, and Tracker Products. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the law enforcement software industry.
