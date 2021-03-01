Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge At Home for Special Olympics Illinois

This year, all plunge locations have gone virtual. What does an at-home plunge look like? The options are endless. It isn't HOW you plunge. It isn't WHERE you plunge. It is THAT you plunge in support of Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

The fundraising minimum is $100 for all Plungers. Participants receive a Polar Plunge hooded sweatshirt.

Plunge At Home anytime now through March 14. Remember to commemorate your Plunge with photos and videos on social media. Tag Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook/Instagram: @specialolympicsillinois; Twitter: @so_illinois, and use the official Plunge hashtag: #beboldgetcold.

Submit your videos for a chance to be a part of the Plunge Recap on March 14. Email them to [email protected].

Special Olympics Illinois encourages participants to exercise safe Plunge At Home choices. Special Olympics Illinois is not responsible for any injuries that occur while participating in the Plunge At Home option. More information can be found on our website at www.plungeillinois.com.

Throughout the past 22 years, more than 84,000 plungers have raised more than $23.5 million.

Thank you to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois. GEICO is proud to be the Statewide Presenting Polar Plunge Sponsor. McAlister's Deli is the Statewide Silver Sponsor.

About Special Olympics Illinois

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,100 athletes with intellectual disabilities and over 13,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development. If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision, contact your local region, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

