Law Firm Block O'Toole & Murphy Attains Record-Breaking Results in 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York personal injury law firm Block O'Toole & Murphy once again attained record-breaking results in 2019, continuing its mission of fighting for clients hurt in catastrophic accidents. This past year, the attorneys at BOM achieved nearly $140,000,000 in settlements for their clients. The firm also tirelessly fought for clients in the courtroom, consistently persuading juries to return verdicts in their favor despite the odds. This year the firm convinced a jury to return a $110,000,000 in verdict on behalf of one of their severely injured clients.

The record-breaking $110 million jury verdict for a cyclist who was tragically paralyzed after being struck by a falling railroad tie in Brooklyn is believed to be the largest non-medical malpractice jury verdict in New York history.

Other notable 2019 results include:

$11,500,000 settlement for construction worker severely injured by defective saw

$11,000,000 settlement for foreman injured in a construction site fall

$7,200,000 settlement in wrongful death case for a man killed in an elevator accident

$6,500,000 settlement for union mechanic injured in a fall

$4,000,000 settlement for union carpenter injured in a fall from an A-frame ladder

$3,450,000 settlement for union laborer who suffered a back injury after a slip and fall

$3,450,000 settlement for non-union laborer who suffered back injuries after a fall

This year's release of the ALM 2018 Top Settlements Report in the New York Law Journal marked 2018 as the seventh consecutive year that Block O'Toole & Murphy has achieved more cases exceeding $1,000,000 than any other law firm in New York State. BOM's lawyers attained four of the Top 10 settlements 2018 alone.

"Our legal staff works tirelessly to achieve great results for our clients, whose lives were drastically changed by devastating accidents," says Founding Partner Jeffrey Block. "We are honored they chose us to represent them – we take that responsibility very seriously."

About Block O'Toole & Murphy

Block O'Toole & Murphy is a top personal injury law firm in New York, serving victims who have been hurt because of another party's negligence. The firm has recovered over 1 billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients in car crash, construction accident, and other personal injury cases.

For a free consultation, please call 212-736-5300 or visit https://www.blockotoole.com/

SOURCE Block O'Toole & Murphy

