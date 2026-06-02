Law Firm Cohn & Dussi Expands Collections and Legal Support into Canada

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, LLC, a full-service law firm headquartered in Boston with a growing national practice, has expanded its collections and legal support capabilities into Canada through a formalized relationship supporting clients with Canadian collections and related legal matters.

The expansion strengthens the firm's ability to support financial institutions, equipment leasing and finance companies, alternative lenders, factors, servicers, and other commercial creditors with matters involving collections, collateral recovery, bankruptcy, and related legal matters in all 50 U.S. states and Canada.

The move reflects growing demand from clients operating across U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions, particularly in industries where collateral, equipment, borrowers, or guarantors may cross borders during the life of a transaction.

"Many of our clients operate nationally and increasingly face matters involving Canada," said Lewis J. Cohn. "Formalizing our Canadian capabilities strengthens our ability to support clients with collections and related legal matters across jurisdictions while continuing to deliver the responsiveness, efficiency, and value-driven service our clients expect from us."

The expanded capabilities include support for:

Commercial collections

Collateral recovery

Bankruptcy matters

Commercial litigation

Related creditor matters

"We continued hearing from clients looking for a more established and coordinated solution for Canadian matters," said Robert J. Hanna, Director of National Sales & Marketing at Cohn & Dussi. "As more companies operate across both the U.S. and Canada, clients want a streamlined process that can help them navigate collections and related matters across jurisdictions. They also want to capitalize on our ability to support alternative fee arrangements such as contingency fee and flat fee options – not just the hourly approach."

Cohn & Dussi, LLC represents banks, alternative lenders, and equipment finance and leasing companies across a growing national footprint throughout the United States and North America.

Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

About Cohn & Dussi

Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., and Boca Raton, Fla., that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 30 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states, and now Canada. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

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SOURCE Cohn & Dussi