Law Offices of Brian Breiter to Represent Espinoza Family in Hit-and-Run Case

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Efrain Espinoza, a forty-three year old devoted father of five, was tragically killed by a hit-and-run driver in West Los Angeles last week. The Espinoza Family is represented by the Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP as they seek justice for their husband and father - case number 19STCV38367.

On Wednesday, October 16th, 2019, Mr. Espinoza was walking in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Pico and Sepulveda when a pet food distributor's box truck struck him and ran over his body. The employee-driver of the truck fled the scene, but was apprehended by police soon after. There are on-going criminal and civil investigations into the incident.

"There is no greater loss than losing a family member. Mr. Espinoza was a loving father and husband who was taken from his family," said Brian Breiter, Managing Attorney and Lead Trial Counsel. "The Espinoza Family is grieving and asks that their privacy be respected so that they can process this tremendous loss."

Pedestrian deaths are an epidemic, and one dies every 90 minutes in the United States. Several major cities, including Los Angeles, have adopted Vision Zero, a transportation safety initiative that proposes infrastructure and policy be designed to account for human error. Los Angeles has not been successful with its Vision Zero effort - pedestrian deaths have surged more than 80% in the City of Angels since the initiative was launched two years ago.

Mr. Breiter and his team urge anyone who has information about or witnessed the incident to contact his office at (323) 954-9955 or brian@lawbreiter.com . All media and other inquiries should be directed to the Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP as well.

The Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP is a boutique civil litigation firm that specializes in taking catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death claims to trial. Mr. Breiter is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and has successfully represented clients in wrongful death and pedestrian collision cases.

