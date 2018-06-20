Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick Ranks 93 on Law Firm 500's 2nd Annual List of America's Fastest Growing Law Firms

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, September 19, 2017 the Law Firm 500 Award committee announced the list of 2017 Honorees, ranking Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick NO. [93] on its 2nd Annual Law Firm 500 Honorees List. The published list recognizes law firms that have achieved significant growth in revenues. Each nominee was verified by the outside accounting firm, Kahuna Accounting. The award honorees are a beacon of light for the legal industry demonstrating innovation, operational excellence, and a commitment to client service.

Douglas Borthwick

"We rise to the level of our self-image. Always believe in yourself," says Douglas Borthwick.

The 2017 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list showcases the top two-hundred fastest growing law firms in the United States. Each ranking also includes the percentage of growth ranging from 25% to a staggering 5400% over 3 years - no small feat for any business.

The Law Firm 500 Conference & Awards Gala was held October 19-21, 2017 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in FL. The Award Ceremony began with a powerful Keynote Presentation by pioneer entrepreneur, NY Times Best-Selling Author and investor on ABC's Shark Tank, Daymond John. Daymond translated his $6 billion business success into success for law firms.

We invite you to congratulate and follow the progress of our law firm, and industry peers for their dedication to success and innovation. The full list of Law Firm 500 Award Honorees can be found at Check us out https://lawfirm500.com/2017-award-honorees/.

About LAW OFFICES OF DOUGLAS BORTHWICK

Attorney Douglas Borthwick is currently President and Owner of the Law Offices Douglas Borthwick. Mr. Borthwick is "AV" Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Mr. Borthwick is admitted to practice before all of the courts in the state of California including Central, Northern, Eastern, and Southern California United States District Courts as well as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Mr. Borthwick has handled litigation for numerous corporate clients, including personal injury defense, amusement park accidents, entertainment accidents, slip and fall, vehicle accidents, product liability, construction defect litigation, mortgage and lending litigation and defense of health care providers. He has completed numerous binding and non-binding arbitrations and mediations with a high rate of success. Mr. Borthwick's current practice focuses on plaintiff personal injury, family law, and estate planning. Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Specialties: Civil Litigation, Personal Injury, Estate Planning, Probate, Family Law, Adoptions, Business Litigation, Transportation, Moving & Storage, Transactional Law. For more information about our firm please visit: www.borthwicklawyer.com

Media Contact:

Douglas Borthwick

714-654-6742

attorneyborthwick@gmail.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/law-offices-of-douglas-borthwick-ranks-93-on-law-firm-500s-2nd-annual-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-law-firms-300669282.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

Related Links

http://www.borthwicklawyer.com

