Law Offices of Jason Turchin Expands National Product Liability Division to Combat a Wide Range of Defective Products

News provided by

Law Offices of Jason Turchin

27 Dec, 2023, 00:00 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin is proud to announce the expansion of its National Product Liability division, now extensively covering a multitude of sectors affected by defective products. This expansion is a testament to the firm's commitment to consumer safety and accountability in manufacturing.

Consumer Products
Our enhanced focus on consumer products addresses a surge in injuries from household items. We are currently investigating claims for pressure cooker burns, coffee maker explosions, and incidents involving defective heating blankets. "Everyday products should be safe for everyday use. Our expansion is driven by the need to protect consumers from harm caused by products they trust," says Jason Turchin, Esq.

Automotive Products
In the automotive realm, we are confronting manufacturers over dangerous malfunctions. The automotive product liability attorneys are tackling cases involving defective airbags, the emerging complexities of self-driving vehicle defects, and the life-threatening risks posed by faulty tires and seat belts. "Vehicles are integral to our clients' lives, and it's imperative that they operate safely," asserts Turchin.

Medical Devices
The firm is equally vigilant in addressing failures in medical technology. Our attorneys are well-versed in the unique challenges of medical device litigation, advocating for those harmed by devices that should have been life-enhancing rather than life-altering.

Pharmaceutical Injuries
With pharmaceutical injuries on the rise, our division is prepared to stand up to big pharma, fighting for victims of drug side effects and interactions.

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin believes its nationwide reach and experience will continue its victim advocacy. "We have always been dedicated to fighting for the rights of those injured by negligent companies. This expansion allows us to lend our experience to even more clients across the country," concludes Turchin.

For more information on our services or to report a product-related injury, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at https://www.jasonturchin.com/.

About Law Offices of Jason Turchin
The Law Offices of Jason Turchin have handled hundreds of product liability claims around the United States, including many involving Takata airbags, Tristar Power Pressure Cookers, Crockpot Multicooker burns, and more. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in media around the world, including CBS Evening News, Forbes, Rolling Stone and more.

Contact:
Jason Turchin 
(800) 337-7755 
jason@victimaid.com 

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin

Also from this source

Law Offices of Jason Turchin Expands to Offer National Representation for Life Insurance Disputes

Law Offices of Jason Turchin Expands to Offer National Representation for Life Insurance Disputes

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin proudly announces the expansion of its legal services to include national representation for life insurance disputes....
Law Offices of Jason Turchin Publishes Comprehensive Guide on Florida Life Insurance Interpleader Lawsuits

Law Offices of Jason Turchin Publishes Comprehensive Guide on Florida Life Insurance Interpleader Lawsuits

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a law firm with experience handling hundreds of life insurance disputes, is proud to announce the publication of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.