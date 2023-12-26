Law Offices of Jason Turchin Expands to Offer National Representation for Life Insurance Disputes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin proudly announces the expansion of its legal services to include national representation for life insurance disputes. This addition will provide comprehensive legal support for a range of cases, including federal interpleader litigation, ERISA life insurance disputes, and other life insurance denials.

"Our aim is to ensure that policyholders and their beneficiaries receive the protection and payout they are entitled to," says Jason Turchin, Esq. "By expanding our services nationally, we're breaking down barriers to justice for clients across the country. Life insurance companies have national counsel, and we think beneficiaries should as well."

Federal Interpleader Litigation

With a growing number of life insurance disputes resulting in federal life insurance interpleader actions, the firm is equipped to navigate the complexities of federal court proceedings, fighting for just resolution for their clients.

ERISA Life Insurance Disputes

The firm also handles disputes under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), which governs many life insurance policies issued through employers. The firm's attorneys are well-versed in the intricacies of ERISA litigation and are prepared to challenge unjust denials and delays.

Life Insurance Denials

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin stands ready to assist with a wide array of life insurance denials. Whether the denial is based on alleged misrepresentation, lapse in payment, or contestability, the firm's expansion means clients nationwide can now access their experience.

The growth also includes a network of co-counsel across the United States, selected for their experience and dedication to life insurance law. This network enables the firm to provide local representation with national resources, offering clients the best of both worlds.

"We understand the emotional and financial toll of a life insurance dispute. It's more than a case; it's about fighting for the rights of families during a difficult time," adds Turchin.

Those in need of assistance with a life insurance dispute can reach out to the Law Offices of Jason Turchin for a consultation.

About Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin have a long-standing reputation of experience in the field of life insurance law, having handled hundreds of life insurance disputes. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in media around the world, including CBS Evening News, Forbes, Rolling Stone and more.

Contact:

Jason Turchin

(800) 337-7755

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin