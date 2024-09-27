Law Offices of Jason Turchin Investigates Electric Blanket Recalls Following Fire Hazards and Burn Injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has launched an investigation into recent electric blanket recalls due to reports of fire hazards and burn injuries. Numerous consumers have reported incidents of defective blankets overheating, sparking, or catching fire, causing property damage and serious injuries.

"Electric blankets should provide warmth and safety, not put families at risk," said Jason Turchin, Esq. "We are committed to holding manufacturers accountable for products that fail to meet safety standards."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled several electric blanket models for faulty wiring and defective temperature controls, which can lead to overheating and fires, especially when used during sleep or left unattended.

Common Issues Reported:

Overheating and Sparking: Defective wiring can cause blankets to overheat or produce sparks, leading to fire hazards.



Defective wiring can cause blankets to overheat or produce sparks, leading to fire hazards. Burn Injuries: Malfunctioning blankets can cause severe burns, particularly if users don't notice the increased heat.



Malfunctioning blankets can cause severe burns, particularly if users don't notice the increased heat. Insufficient Safety Warnings: Some products lack adequate warnings, increasing the risk of improper use.

Steps to Take if You've Been Affected:

Stop Using the Blanket: Immediately disconnect and stop using any recalled or malfunctioning electric blanket.

Document the Incident: Take photos of any injuries or damage and keep the product as evidence.

Report to the CPSC: File a report with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to help track defective products.

Consult a Product Liability Attorney: A national product liability lawyer can help determine if you have a claim for compensation.

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has represented many victims of defective products, including electric blankets. Affected consumers may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and other damages.

"Our goal is to advocate for those harmed by unsafe products and to push for better safety standards," adds Turchin. "We are dedicated to seeking justice for those affected."

