Law.com Launches New AI-Enhanced Scholar Digital Library Experience and Refreshed Scholar Store

Integrated AI tools from Scholar Answers and a modernized ScholarStore deliver smarter, faster, and more accessible legal research for attorneys and legal teams.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Law.com announced the launch of the new Law.com Scholar digital library experience, featuring integrated AI research tools from Scholar Answers that make legal research faster, smarter, and more personalized. Alongside this upgrade, Law.com also unveiled a refreshed design for the Law.com ScholarStore, making it easier than ever for legal professionals to discover and purchase authoritative legal reference materials.

The Law.com Scholar online digital library combines a robust catalog of over 100 titles across 60+ practice areas and 11 jurisdictions, updated annually, with optional AI-powered tools that transform how legal professionals access and apply legal knowledge. Key features include:

Law.com debuts new Scholar digital library with AI-powered Scholar Answers and a refreshed, easier-to-use ScholarStore. Post this

AI-Powered Search and Summaries – Ask legal questions and receive concise, source-backed answers.

Smart Navigation and Recommendations – AI-driven suggestions tailored by practice area, jurisdiction, or topic.

Dynamic Research Updates – Saved queries automatically refresh as content is updated, with real-time alerts.

Integrated Workflow – Federated search surfaces relevant Scholar titles within Law.com news articles.

Personalized Research Hub – Save queries, highlight text, and organize research in one place.

In addition, the ScholarStore has been redesigned with a modern, user-friendly interface, offering a streamlined experience for browsing and purchasing both print, eBook, and digital publications. Digital editions are delivered through the Scholar digital library, unlocking advanced research features from Scholar Answers such as interactive Q&A, AI summaries, and enhanced search. The Store also supports Scholar Unlimited enterprise subscription access, bulk discounts, and academic pricing for students.

"The launch of the new Law.com Scholar with Scholar Answers is a milestone in how we deliver practical legal insights to our users," said Lazette Jackson, VP of Practical Insights at Law.com. "By integrating AI into our trusted digital library, we're giving legal professionals a powerful way to conduct research with more speed, accuracy, and confidence. Combined with the newly designed ScholarStore, this evolution strengthens our commitment to providing legal professionals with the resources they need."

The new Law.com Scholar digital library experience and ScholarStore are now live and available to customers.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.law.com/scholar.

About ALM

ALM and LBR recently merged to form the premier global information and intelligence company serving the legal industry. Together, they provide unmatched coverage of legal news, proprietary data, performance benchmarking, and strategic insights, all built to support the business and practice of law. From global law firms to in-house legal departments, over 7 million legal professionals rely on ALM and LBR for the tools, research, and connections that drive results.

Media Contact: Lazette Jackson (212) 457-9582

SOURCE ALM