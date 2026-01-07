The Complete Law.com Archive Returns Exclusively to Law.com -- Available via NewsVault

The full archive of ALM media brands is back, fully integrated with Compass, Radar, and Scholar

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM is proud to announce the return of the complete Law.com Archive, now exclusively available through Law.com NewsVault. The newly relaunched archive gives legal professionals unparalleled access to more than four decades of trusted reporting and analysis from ALM's industry-leading media brands including The American Lawyer, New York Law Journal, Corporate Counsel, National Law Journal, and many more.

The Law.com Archive, now delivered through NewsVault, is fully integrated into the Law.com platform, allowing users to conduct powerful, multi-dimensional research. When you search the archive, you're not just pulling historical news, you also surface related insights from Law.com Compass, litigation data from Law.com Radar, and even recommend treatises from Law.com Scholar where applicable.

"The Law.com Archive has long been one of the most trusted sources of legal journalism in the profession," said Chris Plapp, VP of Law.com. "Bringing it back, better integrated, more accessible, and more powerful, through NewsVault is a major milestone. Legal professionals can now research decades of legal history in a single, seamless workflow."

NewsVault features include:

Full-Text Search – Search across 40+ years of ALM legal journalism

– Search across 40+ years of ALM legal journalism Filter by Brand, Date, Topic, or Author – Easily narrow results to what matters most

– Easily narrow results to what matters most Integrated Platform Results – See related content from Compass, Radar, and Scholar

– See related content from Compass, Radar, and Scholar Save, Export, and Share – Manage research efficiently with in-platform tools

– Manage research efficiently with in-platform tools Direct Article Access – View full articles from across all ALM publications

With this launch, ALM has restored one of the most comprehensive legal news archives in the market and made it more valuable than ever by embedding it directly into the Law.com ecosystem.

Archive access is available exclusively through a Law.com Archive subscription.

To learn more or to request a quote, visit Law.com/NewsVault or contact your ALM representative.

About ALM

ALM and LBR merged in 2025 to form the premier global information and intelligence company serving the legal industry. Together, they provide unmatched coverage of legal news, proprietary data, performance benchmarking, and strategic insights, all built to support the business and practice of law. From global law firms to in-house legal departments, over 7 million legal professionals rely on ALM and LBR for the tools, research, and connections that drive results.

