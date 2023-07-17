Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Cybercrimes Expected to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lawful interception market grew from $3.57 billion in 2022 to $4.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The lawful interception market is expected to grow to $9.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.7%.

Major players in the lawful interception market are Utimaco, Vocal Technologies, AQSACOM, Verint, BAE Systems, SS8 Networks., Signalogic, IPS S.P.A, Tracespan, Accuris Networks, EVE Compliancy Solutions, Squire Technologies, Incognito Software, Incognito Software, Net Optics, and Ixia.

Lawful interception refers to legally sanctioned surveillance of communication between individuals by law enforcement agencies through phone, email, and other electronic means of tapping. In lawful interception, the service provider provides law enforcement officials with intercepted communications of private individuals or organizations.



The main types of devices in lawful interception are mediation devices, routers, intercept access points (IAP), gateways, switches, management servers, and others. The mediation device allows two different devices to interconnect through it by offering such services as protocol conversion and mediation.

The mediation devices are used to provide the interface to set up and provision the lawful intercept. The various network technology used a voice-over-internet protocol (VOIP), long-term evolution (LTE), wireless local area network (WLAN), worldwide interoperability for microwave Access (WiMAX), digital subscriber line (DSL), public switched telephone network (PSTN), integrated services for the digital network (ISDN) and others. The different communication content includes voice communication, video, text messaging, facsimile, digital pictures, and file transfer. The lawful interception end users are lawful enforcement agencies and the government.



The deployment of 5G networks is a key trend gaining popularity in the lawful interception market. 5G networks emerged as a vital technology that is being used by various industries. 5G is helpful in lawful interception by providing virtualization and containerization, triggering, security, and standardized X-interfaces. For instance, 5G networks are expected to cover one-third of the world's population and also account for 1.2 billion connections by 2025. Therefore, the deployment of 5G networks is an emerging trend in the lawful interception market.



North America was the largest region in the lawful interception market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lawful interception market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the lawful interception market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA



The of the lawful interception market. Cybercrimes are defined as the increasing number of cyber-attacks through social media, the internet, and hacking software. The increased cybercrimes are responsible for the growth of lawful interceptions as it is a key tool for identifying crimes. For instance, according to the Legal jobs portal, Data breaches exposed over 4 billion records and doubled to 9.6 billion by the end of the year it involves 28% of the malware 52% of hacking, and 26% of cybercrimes by intentions traced to espionage and other such reasons. Therefore, increasing cybercrimes drive the lawful interception market.



The lawful interception market consists of revenues earned by entities that are engaged in providing services such as authentication, virtual networks, local area networks, the internet of things, telecommunication, law enforcement, and networking function. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Lawful Interception Market Characteristics



3. Lawful Interception Market Trends And Strategies



4. Lawful Interception Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Lawful Interception Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Lawful Interception Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Lawful Interception Market



5. Lawful Interception Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Lawful Interception Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Lawful Interception Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Lawful Interception Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Lawful Interception Market, Segmentation By Device, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Mediation Devices

Routers

Intercept Access Point (IAP)

Gateways

Switches

Management Servers

Other Devices

6.2. Global Lawful Interception Market, Segmentation By Network Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)

Other Network Technologies

6.3. Global Lawful Interception Market, Segmentation By Communication Content, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Voice Communication

Video

Text Messages

E-Mail

Facsimile (Fax)

Digital Pictures

Data Downloads

File Transfer

6.4. Global Lawful Interception Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Lawful Enforcement Agencies

Government

7. Lawful Interception Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Lawful Interception Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Lawful Interception Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

