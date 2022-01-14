Lawful Interception Market worth $12.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Lawful Interception Market by Component, Network (Fixed Network, Mobile Network), Network Technology Type, Communication Content, Mediation Device, Type of Interception, End User (Lawful Enforcement Agencies, Government) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Lawful Interception Market size is expected to grow USD 3.5 billion in 2021 to USD 12.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% during the forecast period. The Lawful Interception Market is growing due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lawful Interception Market"

277 – Tables

40 – Figures

225 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1264

Managed services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The mobile network aids in the monitoring of real-time data from any wireless network. 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and other wireless access technologies such as WLAN and WiMAX are all part of the mobile network. The mobile network integrates with most of the leading vendors in the Lawful Interception Market. The emergence of smartphones, laptops, and smart gadgets helps the implementation of lawful interception across networks. Lawful interception for mobile data is implemented in the core network of the operator. In an LTE network, Ultimacy LIMS directly interfaces with MME nodes for monitoring control plane data (IRI) and System Architecture Evolution/Packet Data Network Gateway elements for user plane data.

Government segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Government agencies, such as CIA and NSA in the US, GCHQ in the UK, Ministry of Home Affairs and CBI in India, MSS in China, PSIA of Japan, are among the few government agencies of several countries widely adopting the lawful interception solution. For instance, in India, on 20th December 2018, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order authorizing ten security and intelligence agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt any information in any computer resource in accordance with the Information Technology Act, 2000. Countries, such as the US and the UK, have adopted mass surveillance programs to combat any threat to their national security.

Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1264

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the Lawful Interception Market

APAC is one of the fastest-growing economies due to the growing network technologies, digital infrastructure, and smartphone and internet penetration. These factors have stimulated the cases of cybercrimes by using social networks for subversive activities and terrorism in the region. Countries such as India, China, and Japan contribute a major share to APAC's economy. These countries are experiencing a major threat from hacker groups or terror networks with the increasing penetration of digital infrastructure and heavy investment in network technologies by key industry telecom players in the region. The use of social networks to influence netizens and give rise to crimes is one of the major factors that actuate the market for lawful interception in the region.

Key and innovative vendors in the Lawful Interception Market are Utimaco (Germany), Vocal Technologies(US), AQSACOM (US), Verint (US), BAE Systems (UK), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), SS8 Networks. (US), Elbit Systems (US), Matison (Croatia), Shoghi (India), Comint (Mexico), Signalogic (US), IPS S.P.A (Rome), Tracespan (Isreal), Accuris Networks (US), EVE Compliancy Solutions (Netherlands), Squire Technologies (UK), Incognito Software (Canada), GL Communications (US), Septier Communications (Isreal), NetQuest (NJ), ETSI (France), Atos (France), Trovicor (Dubai).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cybersecurity Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Software (IAM, Encryption, APT, Firewall), Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/lawful-interception-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/lawful-interception.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets