LawGistic Partners Joins Lexitas

HOUSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced that LawGistic Partners has joined Lexitas. LawGistic Partners has sixteen years of experience providing service of process, investigations, and courier services throughout the United States.

"I am enthusiastic to welcome LawGistic Partners to the Lexitas family. Their dedication to service excellence, decades of experience, and culture make them the perfect fit for our Process Service division." said Ross Mallor, Process Service Division President at Lexitas.

David Cofman, President and Founder of LawGistic Partners said, "For the past 16 years, Lawgistic Partners has been dedicated to becoming the best-in-class legal document support provider. Lexitas shares our unwavering commitment to our core values of innovation, quality, and professionalism. I am enthusiastic about the prospect of leveraging LawGistic Partners legacy within the framework of an exceptional and dedicated team of professionals with a likeminded commitment to excellence."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://www.lawgisticpartners.com/.

SOURCE Lexitas