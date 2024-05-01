Lexitas Shares Expertise on Data Quality Standards at Boomi World

HOUSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, will be presenting alongside our partner vendor, Huron Consulting Group at Boomi World 2014. On May 8th, John Baker, Chief Information Officer and Sherry Bourque, Chief Accounting Officer at Lexitas will present a breakout session focused on improving data quality standards highlighting Lexitas' master data hub project utilizing the Boomi platform.

Boomi World 2024 will be held in Denver, CO, May 6-9 where leading technology professionals will gather to learn how the newest technological advances on the Boomi platform as well as future roadmap innovations can positively impact their own business. Boomi has been integral in Lexitas' growth by synchronizing data and accelerating business strategies and efficiencies across five service lines.

Huron Consulting Group has been a partner on the Master Data Hub project from inception in 2022. Their expertise has assisted Lexitas in establishing a foundational hub of all of data to not only organize it, but utilize that data for strategic planning, evaluation and growth. Their partnership has been extremely valuable as Lexitas has experienced significant growth, through acquisition and organically, over the last six years.

"We are extremely honored to present with Huron Consulting Group and support their work utilizing the Boomi platform to transform businesses like Lexitas. They are a valuable partner to us and have helped to provide foundational stability to our data, which is one of the most valuable assets a business has," stated Baker.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com

SOURCE Lexitas