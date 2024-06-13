LawPro.ai Secured Strategic Investment from The Legal Tech Fund and Scopus Ventures to Drive Legal Tech Innovation

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LawPro.ai, an innovative tech company that uses AI-driven solutions for the legal industry, announced today the successful completion of a seed investment round. This investment will accelerate LawPro.ai's mission to transform the legal industry by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility in law firms' ability to review medical records.

The seed round was led by prominent venture capital firms, including The Legal Tech Fund and Scopus Ventures, with participation from notable angel investors with backgrounds in law and technology.

Modernizing Legal Services

With a strong customer base, LawPro's technology is modernizing law firms' ability to streamline their case intake and increase employee efficiency. "LawPro is a game changer for my team and me. Instead of taking hours to review, summarize, and understand medical records, now it gets done in minutes. This allows us to maximize our client's case value in the shortest amount of time!" says Juan Carlos Puga, attorney at Saiontz & Kirk.

LawPro's Co-Founder and CEO, Jeremy Schmerling says the industry has been asking for transformative technologies, "LawPro.ai is poised to redefine the legal landscape by streamlining legal workflows, enhancing decision-making, and improving client outcomes."

Founders with a Vision

LawPro.ai was founded and backed by a group of industry veterans with decades of experience in the legal industry, SaaS enterprise software, and artificial intelligence. The founders bring a unique blend of expertise to the company including a senior partner at a leading law firm with extensive experience in complex litigation. Their leadership has successfully built companies and created new market verticals in the legal and software industries. LawPro.ai's platform integrates advanced machine learning algorithms to automate routine legal tasks and offers intelligent insights that aid in case strategy and management.

Strategic Growth and Development

The new capital will be used to accelerate product development, expand the engineering and sales teams, and fuel go-to-market strategies. "This funding will enable us to scale our platform, expand our team, and continue developing transformative technologies that empower legal professionals and clients alike," says Josh Schmerling, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of LawPro.

Investor Confidence

"We are excited to support LawPro.ai as they bring groundbreaking AI innovations to the legal industry," said Bahram Nour-Omid, Managing Partner at Scopus Ventures. "Their platform addresses critical pain points in legal practice and has the potential to significantly enhance productivity and client satisfaction. We believe LawPro.ai is well-positioned to become a leader in legal technology."

Zach Posner, Co-Founder and Managing Director at The Legal Tech Fund added, "We're thrilled to be backing the team at LawPro. At The LegalTech Fund, we believe when lawyers are empowered with technology, they can better service their clients and expand their business. A key investment thesis for us is the use of software to unlock the source data of legal case documents, which is exactly what LawPro aims to do."

About LawPro.ai

LawPro.ai is an AI-powered legal technology company dedicated to transforming the legal industry through innovative SaaS solutions. By combining deep legal expertise with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, LawPro.ai empowers legal professionals to work more efficiently, make better-informed decisions, and deliver superior client outcomes. For more information, visit www.LawPro.ai .

About The Legal Tech Fund

TLTF is a leading investment firm focused on supporting and scaling legal technology companies. With a deep understanding of the legal tech landscape, TLTF provides strategic investment and support to innovative companies driving change in the legal industry. For more information, visit www.legaltech.com .

About Scopus Ventures

Scopus Ventures is a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in early-stage technology companies with high growth potential. Scopus Ventures partners with visionary entrepreneurs to build companies that create significant value and impact. For more information, visit www.scopusventures.com .

About Saiontz & Kirk

Saiontz & Kirk, P.A. is a nationally known injury law firm that is focused exclusively on representing individuals. For more than 40 years, Saiontz & Kirk has helped clients with medical malpractice, automobile accidents, product liability and other personal injury lawsuits. For more information, visit www.youhavealawyer.com .

SOURCE LawPro.ai Inc.