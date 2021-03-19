Lawrence, KS adopts Passport's mobile payment solution for parking

LAWRENCE, Kan., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lawrence is introducing contactless parking payments to its community. Beginning Monday, March 22, downtown visitors will be able to pay for parking using one of the new mobile payment options, Passport Parking. The app, powered by the Passport Operating System, enables motorists to safely extend and manage their parking sessions from the convenience of their smartphones.

Looking to bring new technology to its community, the City turned to Passport due to the company's industry experience and for the app's ease of use. To begin a parking session, users simply create an account with their email address or phone number and enter their license plate and desired length of stay.

With a mobile option now available, the City can support its merchants and parkers through a seamless, digital parking experience.

"This is an exciting advancement in our ability to provide an excellent customer experience for visitors to downtown Lawrence," said City Parking Supervisor Brad Harrell. "This system provides a cashless and contactless option to pay for parking, which is much more convenient for everyone. It is also more efficient and provides data that will allow us to tailor our public parking services to meet our community needs."

The City of Lawrence joins many other cities in the region in providing Passport's contactless payment options. Topeka, KS utilizes Passport's technology to provide its drivers with a contactless way to pay for parking and to drive parking compliance. ParkSmartKC, the private label application powered by Passport, is widely used in Kansas City, MO and provides the same contactless service though the Passport Operating System as Passport Parking, but with a one-of-a-kind user experience.

"With the Passport Operating System, the City of Lawrence can streamline processes, reduce hardware costs and enhance the user experience – all through a single, central management tool," said Sam Warenecke, Passport sales executive. "Lawrence is taking a big step towards future proofing its operations and we are thrilled to support the City through our technology."

The free Passport Parking app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

[email protected]

SOURCE Passport

Related Links

http://www.passportparking.com/

