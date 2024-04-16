Lawsuit Alert: Investors who lost money with Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) prior to March 2023 and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: BRBS shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 05, 2023, an investor inNYSE: BRBS shares filed a lawsuit against Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.'s financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors, that as a result, Blue Ridge Bankshares would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Those who purchased Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

