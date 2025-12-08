Lawsuit DEADLINE: Investors who purchased over $100,000 worth of shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE) between Nov. 2024 and Oct. 2025 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit for certain investors in shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE).

In August 2024, Skye Bioscience, Inc initiated its "CBeyond" clinical trial, a twenty-six-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a proof-of-concept study designed to assess nimacimab as a treatment for obesity and overweight. The CBeyond trial's primary endpoint was to demonstrate an 8% difference in mean weight loss using nimacimab versus placebo at twenty-six weeks, with a thirteen-week follow-up.

Then on October 6, 2025, Skye Bioscience, Inc issued a press release "announcing the topline data from its 26-week Phase 2a CBeyond™ proof-of-concept study of nimacimab, its peripherally-restricted CB1 inhibitor antibody." The press release disclosed that the "the nimacimab monotherapy arm did not achieve the primary endpoint of weight loss compared to placebo" and that "preliminary pharmacokinetic analysis showed lower than expected drug exposure, potentially indicating the need for higher dosing as a monotherapy."

On November 17, 2025, an investor inNASDAQ: SKYE shares filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Skye Bioscience, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that nimacimab was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, nimacimab's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

