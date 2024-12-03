Lawsuit Alert: Investors who lost money with WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that lawsuit was filed for certain investors in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) have prior to May 2021 have also options

On September 25, 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") issued a litigation release in which it announced it had "charged public company WM Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAPS), its former CEO, Christopher Beals, and its former CFO, Arden Lee, for making negligent misrepresentations in WM Technology's public reporting of a self-described key operating metric, the "monthly active users," or "MAU," for WM Technology's online cannabis marketplace." The same announcement noted the SEC had "also instituted a related settled administrative proceeding against WM Technology" and "WM Technology also agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1,500,000."

On October 17, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against WM Technology, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that WM Technology's monthly average user metrics (MAUs) were severely inflated for years; and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

